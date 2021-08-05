FCT, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of $11.17 billion for the Lagos-Calabar coastal rail project.

The Cable reported that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, announced this while briefing newsmen after the virtual FEC meeting on Wednesday, August 4, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that the rail project is planned to link all coastal cities in the country by rail in six years.

Cities/towns the rail project will link

Lagos Sagamu Ijebu-Ode Ore Benin City Sapele Warri Yenagoa Port Harcourt Aba Uyo Calabar Akamkpa Ikom Agbo Ogwashi-ukwu Asaba Onitsha

The rail is also expected to connect Onne Deep Sea Port.

Mohammed explained that the particular route is very important especially for the nation's coastal economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, also shared the development via his verified Facebook page.

Buhari flags off Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari officially commissioned the double-track Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway Line in what could be described as another large score for his administration.

The Nigerian leader at the Ebutte Meta Terminal also known as Mobolaji Johnson Station on Thursday, June 10, flagged off the 157 kilometres rail project for full commercial operations.

This was made known in a post shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media.

FG takes delivery of 86 new trains

In another related development, the federal government has taken the delivery of new trains that will help boost rail operations in Nigeria.

The first batch of the eight-six locomotives that were conveyed through rail has arrived in the country.

Vincent Liu, the director of Corporate Culture at CCECC Nigeria Ltd made this known in a video shared via his Twitter account on Friday, May 14.

Amaechi seeks severe punishment for vandals of railway facilities

Meanwhile, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, wants more severe punishment for people vandalising railway facilities in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, July 2, during a ministerial media briefing at the statehouse in Abuja, the minister suggested that anyone caught should face manslaughter charges if there are fatalities resulting from their actions.

He explained that tampering with railway facilities is dangerous as it can cause train derailment and also lead to the death of passengers.

