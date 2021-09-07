The federal government is planning to sell or temporarily hand over control of some of the state-owned businesses to private investors.

The move, Premium Times reported, was part of the government's move to resuscitate the firms in 2021 and beyond.

The federal government reportedly plans to sell or temporarily hand over control of some state-owned businesses. Photo credit: The Bureau of Public Enterprises

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has invited potential investors to take advantage of the incentives presented by the government and buy into those businesses, Leadership also reported.

The businesses reportedly marked for sale or concession are listed below:

The Nigeria Integrated Power Projects (NIPPS); Calabar, Geregu, Omotosho and Benin (IHOVBOR) Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Zungeru Hydro Plant Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) The Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC) Federal Capital Territory Water Board Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) Save sugar company Lagos international trade fair complex (LTFC) Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) River Basins Developments Authorities (RBDAS) Bank of Agriculture (BOA) The Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX)

What I told Buhari about borrowings - Lawan

In other news, Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce the external borrowings being incurred to fund the country’s annual budgets.

The principal lawmaker advised the president to, instead, focus on blocking financial leakages and avoiding wastage in all tiers of government.

Legit.ng gathers that Lawan said this on Monday, August 23, in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House.

Buhari borrows over N10 billion daily in the last six years

Each Nigerian is a debtor, owing over N160,000 due to the amount of loan borrowed by President Buhari since he came into power after the presidential election in 2015.

President Buhari has borrowed N21 trillion since July 2015, increasing Nigeria's debt to N33.1 trillion as of March 2021, according to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

A breakdown of the debt linked to President Buhari's administration showed that on a daily basis, the country secures over N10 billion within the last six years.

Nigeria’s GDP records 5% growth for 2nd quarter

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01% (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS disclosed this in the latest report on the nation’s GDP for the second quarter of 2021 released on Thursday, August 21.

The GDP growth was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2014.

Source: Legit.ng