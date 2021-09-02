The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have praised President Muhammadu Buhari over loot recovery

A former national publicity secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, is one of the chieftains of the ruling party who hailed the president

According to them, high-profile recoveries have been made by President Buhari-led administration between 2015 to date

FCT, Abuja - Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that about N1 trillion worth of stolen funds and assets have been recovered since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Daily Trust reports that in a statement on Thursday, September 2, a former national publicity secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu; member of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Barr Ismail Ahmed, a presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi; and the director-general of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, said high profile recoveries were made from 2015 to date.

Legit.ng gathered that the leaders said all final forfeitures are being deployed for use in the government’s Special Infrastructure and Social Investment Programmes or put into the annual budget.

The APC leaders under the aegis of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign said in addition to looted and hidden funds, the Buhari administration is also focused on ensuring that taxes and other debts owed the federal government were recovered in full.

They said:

“High-profile recoveries include the following: $322 million Abacha Loot from the Government of Switzerland; $311 million Abacha Loot from the Bailiwick of Jersey; $100 million recovered by the EFCC for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), from a company operating in the oil and gas sector; 4.2 million pounds sterling of Ibori Loot from the UK Government; 53 billion Naira for the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), from a real estate developer."

According to the leaders, the ICPC’s audit of constituency projects covering 2015 to 2018 helped recover N2 billion of diverted funds and assets, and also forced about 300 contractors to return to the site to complete abandoned or poorly executed projects.

They noted that in August 2021, the ICPC commenced the third phase of this constituency and executive projects tracking exercise, adding that in 2019 alone, ICPC also recovered N32 billion worth of Land, Buildings and Vehicles.

The APC also added that in 2021, the EFCC and ICPC have continued their recovery efforts, with billions of Naira in cash assets already recovered, either through Interim or Final Forfeiture Orders.

APC leaders stated:

“Since the president assumed office in 2015, close to a Trillion Naira worth of stolen funds and assets have been recovered in all. All final forfeitures are being deployed for use in the Government’s special Infrastructure and Social Investment Programmes, or put into the annual Budget."

They stated that President Buhari would continue to ensure that government monies and revenues are safeguarded and put to the most efficient and transparent use for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to them, APC is working to rebuild Nigeria after years of neglect and destruction, saying that the president is laying a solid and sustainable foundation for Nigeria’s greatness.

EFCC recovers N1bn in top civil servant’s account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, revealed that the anti-graft agency had recovered over N1bn cash in one bank account of a civil servant.

It was reported that Bawa, who made this known on Thursday, May 20, while appearing before the Senate panel, added that there were lots of leakages that needed to be blocked.

He said the commission might go after any head of federal agencies indicted by the report of the Senate committee on finance after the conclusion of its current probe of the finances of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

