Governor Hope Uzodinma has revealed that all is set for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Thursday, September 9.

This Day reported that the Imo state governor made this disclosure on Sunday, September 5, while addressing journalist at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Uzodimma, while commenting on his return from his official trip to the Federal Capital Territory, said that the president would commission some special projects implemented by his administration.

The governor said that he visited Abuja to “address some political matters and some critical issues that are supposed to be handled in Abuja.”

He listed the issues to include getting federal government’s assistance on the World Bank programmes on rural roads, ecological programmes, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management (NEWMAP) projects and other erosion control issues, The Cable also reported.

He said:

“While in Abuja, I secured approval for President Buhari to visit Imo on Thursday, September 9, to commission some significant projects put together by the Shared Prosperity Administration.''

Speaking further on his role as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, for the Anambra governorship election, Uzodimma acknowledged the importance of the responsibility thrust on him by the party.

The governor assured that he was doing his best to disseminate the message of what the people stand to gain should they vote in the APC in the November 6 election.

Anambra Poll: APGA Suffers Serious Blow As 6 Lawmakers Defect to APC

Earlier, ahead of the November 6, governorship election in Anambra state, six members of the Anambra state House of Assembly elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report indicates that the defection which took place on the night of Tuesday, August 31, boosted the chances of the APC to defeat the candidate of the ruling APGA at the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that the defectors were received by the chairman APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

