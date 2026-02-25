The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) signs a landmark agreement with ECOWAS to deliver $700,000 in grants for solar electrification projects in Nigeria

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) reports that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission to provide $700,000 (N946.5m) in grants for solar electrification of public institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger State, and Nasarawa State.

The initiative is part of the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

Source: Twitter

Funding for health and education facilities

According to the statement, the agreement provides grant funding support from ECOWAS for the electrification of 15 public health and education facilities in Nigeria using solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

The REA also confirms that it has entered into a separate agreement with the Niger State Government to facilitate state-level collaboration and co-financing for selected project sites within the state.

Nigeria’s pilot phase under ROGEAP

The agency explains that the ECOWAS partnership marks the formal commencement of Nigeria’s pilot implementation phase under ROGEAP. This regional initiative is supported by the World Bank and aims to expand off-grid electricity access across West Africa and the Sahel.

“Under the agreement, ECOWAS will provide a grant of $700,000 to support the installation of solar PV systems in rural health centres and schools located in the FCT, Niger State, and Nasarawa State. The project will be implemented by REA as the technical and financial implementing agency.”

Statements from Key Leaders

At the signing ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO of REA, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, describes the agreement as a strong demonstration of regional collaboration driving national development.

He says:

“This partnership with ECOWAS reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to expanding reliable electricity access to critical public institutions. Electrifying health centres and schools means improving healthcare delivery, enhancing learning conditions, and strengthening community development.”

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, highlights the regional importance of the project. He states:

“By providing sustainable solar solutions to schools and clinics, we are not just lighting up buildings; we are powering the future of West Africa. This collaboration with the REA demonstrates how regional grants can be effectively localised to touch the lives of the most vulnerable citizens.”

Governor of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, expresses his support for the subnational partnership. He notes that the collaboration with the REA is a testament to his administration’s ‘New Niger’ agenda, which prioritises sustainable infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng