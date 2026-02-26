Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim, missing since 2023, reunited with Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State

Governor Namadi pledges to ensure Walida's safety and recovery following her traumatic ordeal

Walida's custody, along with her newborn daughter, entrusted to Jigawa State pending resolution of her abduction case

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally released the missing girl, Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim to Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi received Waidi from the DSS custody on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

However, Walida’s parents were not present at the DSS headquarters during the handing over, which lasted until around 10:40 pm.

He assured that the Jigawa government will ensure Walida safety and full recovery from whatever trauma she might have passed through.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor said the court will handle the issues relating to her abduction.

The governor assured that justice will be served.

Walida went missing in 2023 after she was allegedly abducted from Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State by one Mariam.

She later fled after being subjected her to sexual exploitation and found herself in Abuja.

She thereafter moved in with a DSS operative, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi and gave birth to a baby girl in November 2025.

Onyewuenyi called Walida’s father in December 2025, informing him that she was with him.

Walida’s relatives’ effort to recover her from Ifeanyi proved abortive, forcing her uncle to file a petition at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Her father, thereafter, approached a court in Jigawa State.

The court directed that Walida should be released to her parents, but the DSS filed a counter-motion, insisting that they were investigating the matter.

Governor Namadi said Walida would be under the custody of the state government, pending when all the contentious issues surrounding her abduction were resolved.

He also said the baby girl delivered by Walida for Ifeanyi will also be under the custody of the Jigawa State government.

Speaking on whether she will be taken back to Jigawa, the governor said:

“Taking her into our custody does not automatically mean that she will be taken back to Jigawa.

“Walida will be kept in Abuja for now. She will be provided with adequate security. Her case is a state matter and will be treated as such.”

