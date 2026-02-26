Four Nigerian witnesses have given evidence virtually in the ongoing UK trial of former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke

The testimony was taken in Abuja under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2018, following a request from UK authorities

Alison-Madueke, who denies six bribery-related charges, faces a trial expected to last up to 12 weeks at Southwark Crown Court

Four witnesses gave evidence virtually on Wednesday in the Federal High Court in Abuja in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at Southwark Crown Court in London.

According to Dailytrust, Justice James Omotosho presided over the session in Nigeria, which was conducted under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2018, and other applicable laws.

The hearing followed a request from the UK Central Authorities for witnesses to testify from Nigeria. Mrs Justice Thornton is presiding over the trial in the UK.

Court proceedings and adjournment

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the charge, marked CS/72/2026, was listed as: “In the Matter of Application for the Taking of the Evidence of Witnesses in Nigeria Via Video Link for Use in Criminal Proceedings in Accordance with Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act.”

The witnesses, whose names were withheld, began their evidence at about 11am Nigerian time. The Southwark Crown Court judge, jury, and defendants joined virtually to hear the testimony. Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until Thursday, when two additional witnesses are scheduled to give evidence at 11am Nigerian time.

Background on Alison-Madueke

Diezani Alison-Madueke, aged 65, served as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum from 2010 to 2015. She was also the first woman to lead the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) between 2014 and 2015.

She was first arrested in London in October 2015 and has been on bail since then. The former minister faces six charges, including five counts of accepting bribes and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. She has denied all charges.

Allegations and trial timeline

UK prosecutors allege that Alison-Madueke received at least £100,000 in cash, along with benefits described as “financial or other advantages.” These reportedly included private-jet flights, chauffeur-driven cars, the use and upkeep of London property, luxury goods, and school fees for her son.

The trial, which began on January 26, is expected to last between 10 and 12 weeks. If convicted under the UK Bribery Act, Alison-Madueke could face up to 10 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

She is being prosecuted alongside Doye and Olatimbo.

Diezani speaks amidst bribery trial

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has questioned the fairness of her ongoing bribery allegations trial in the United Kingdom.

The case is being heard at Southwark Crown Court in London. In a statement released by her media aide, Bolouere Opukiri, Alison-Madueke said her legal team, led by Jonathan Laidlaw and Alistair Richardson, argued that both the British and Nigerian governments had denied her access to crucial documents needed for her defence.

She insisted that the trial should not proceed if the authorities were unwilling to provide the materials necessary for her legal representation.

