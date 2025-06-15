Nigerian singer Portable seems to have recently considered adding a new vehicle to his fleet of cars

The Zazu crooner made headlines over the way he reacted after hearing the price of a 2018 Ferrari sports car

Portable’s reaction to the price of the vehicle was seen in a chat he had with his manager that made the rounds online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently asked for the price of a 2018 Ferrari sports car.

The Zazu crooner is known for splurging money on cars from time to time, and the music star appeared ready to add a Ferrari to his car collection.

It is no news that for many celebrities, having fancy cars is a status symbol and contributes to their feeling of living their dream lives. Portable recently showed interest in acquiring a Ferrari by asking his manager to make enquiries about how much the luxury car was being sold for.

Nigerians speak about Portable's reaction after he priced 2018 Ferrari. Photos: @Portablebaeby

The Zazu crooner shared a screenshot of the chat he had with his manager about the car. In the conversation, Portable expressed shock upon hearing that the used luxury car was being sold for N350 million.

Portable had to ask why the car was so expensive, as he appeared to have changed his mind about buying it. The singer accompanied the chat with a caption that reads:

“God oooo, who go help?”

See the chat screenshot below:

Reactions as Portable prices 2018 Ferrari

Portable’s chat with his manager where he reacted to the price of a 2018 Ferrari left many netizens amused. Many of them taunted the singer for thinking he could buy the luxury car while others wondered where he planned to drive it:

Miztersan_1 said:

“No go invest more for odogwu bar 😂😂😂.”

K4yode__ said:

“The price sef fear portable 😂😂Werey say na kilode😂.”

Poka_cedo said:

“E shock his manager self 😂.”

Pemm655 said:

“Nah zazu want buy ham find ham the one he go dey pay 1m every month Abeg 👏.”

Vic_danlel said:

“You think say all burna doings na joke?”

Wonder_smg said:

“The way the manager said “you wan buy Ferrari?” She don first reason am say where artiste wey I dey manage see that kind money wey dem take dey buy Ferrari 😂.”

Charlesbobby.14 said:

“Werey think say Ferrari na Venza 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Olarmi_21 wrote:

“I no sure say portable fit get 30m for aza as he dey so.”

Omo_akin0025 said:

“You wan drive ferrari inside trenches, the guy Dey reason backward 😂😂😂😂.”

Big_tenni_official said:

“Tell Burna say you wan beat Cp, E go chest one Ferrari for you 😂😂.”

Skydc_gram said:

“The Weray manager know sef peh he no get the money😅 E Dey ask him peh you wan buy Ferrari?😅😂 see finish.”

Chat of Portable reacting to price of Ferrari trends. Photos: @portablebaeby

Portable slams VDM for dragging Davido, Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Portable reacted to VDM condemning Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for buying cars.

The Zazu star recounted how Burna Boy once gave him N20 million and how Davido donated money to charity in the past. Portable then queried VDM about the money that was donated to his NGO, including the N100 million given to him by Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy.

The Zazu star asked VDM how many schools he had built with the money or how many projects he had carried out with it.

