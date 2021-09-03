Austin Abrams' biography: age, height, girlfriend, movies and TV shows

Austin Abrams is a successful actor. He is well-known as the guy who plays Ron in The Walking Dead. He has played other roles in various movies and TV shows such as Paper Town (2015), This Is Us (2019-2021) and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019), among many others.

The young actor acted in his first movie when he was thirteen years old. What more is there to know about him? Read his bio to find out.

Profile summary

Full name: Austin Noah Abrams

Austin Noah Abrams Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 2, 1996

September 2, 1996 Age: 25 (As of 2021)

25 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Florida, USA

Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8.5"

5'8.5" Height in centimetres: 174

174 Weight in pounds: 147.7

147.7 Weight in kilograms: 67

67 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Lori Abrams

Lori Abrams Father: Bradley Abrams

Bradley Abrams Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Actor

Austin Abrams' biography

The actor was born on September 2, 1996, in Pennsylvania. He grew up in Sarasota in Florida, along with his younger sister Ashley. As of 2021, Austin Abrams' age is 25.

Austin is of Russian Jewish descent.

Is Austin Abrams JJ Abrams' son?

Austin is not JJ Abrams' son. His parents are Lori and Bradley Abrams, and they are both doctors.

Austin Abrams' career

Austin did his first movie when he was only 13 years old. His major role came in 2011 when he appeared as James in the film Ticking Clock. After that, he landed many roles, including Todd in The Inbetweeners (2012) and Pete in Gangster Squad (2013).

One may ask themselves this question: "Where do I know Austin Abrams from?" Anyone who has followed the series The Walking Dead can recognize him as Ron Anderson, one of his most popular roles.

Austin Abrams' movies and TV shows

Austin Abrams' movies and TV show roles sum up to 29 as of writing. Below is a list of his credits.

Movies and films

Ticking Clock (2011) as James

(2011) as James Jewtopia (2012) as Young Adam Lipschitz

(2012) as Young Adam Lipschitz Gangster Squad (2013) as Pete

(2013) as Pete The Kings of Summer (2013) as Aaron

(2013) as Aaron Sacrifice (2015) as Tim

(2015) as Tim Paper Towns (2015) as Ben

(2015) as Ben All Summers End (2017) as Hunter Gorski

(2017) as Hunter Gorski Tragedy Girls (2017) as Craig Thompson

(2017) as Craig Thompson We Don't Belong Here (2017) as Davey

(2017) as Davey Brad's Status (2017) as Troy Sloan

(2017) as Troy Sloan Puzzle (2018) as Gabe

(2018) as Gabe Dude (2018) as James

(2018) as James Decadeless (2018) as Stevo

(2018) as Stevo Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) as Tommy Milner

(2019) as Tommy Milner Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation (2019) as Dom

(2019) as Dom Less Than Zero (2019) as Clay

(2019) as Clay Chemical Hearts (2020) as Henry Page

(2020) as Henry Page Youngest (2020) as Jeremy

(2020) as Jeremy Strangers (post-production)

(post-production) Mosquito (post-production) as Colt Rossdale

TV series

The Inbetweeners (2012) as Todd Cooper

(2012) as Todd Cooper Shameless (2014) as Henry McNally

(2014) as Henry McNally Silicon Valley (2014) as The Carver

(2014) as The Carver The Walking Dead (2015-2016) as Ron Anderson

(2015-2016) as Ron Anderson SMILF (2017) as Casey

(2017) as Casey The Americans (2018) as Jackson Barber

(2018) as Jackson Barber Euphoria (2019) as Ethan

(2019) as Ethan Dash and Lily (2020) as Dash

(2020) as Dash This Is Us (2019-2021) as Marc McKeon

Who is Austin Abrams' girlfriend?

The actor does not share the details of his personal life, and it is not known whether he is dating or single. When it comes to matters of love, Austin once advised people to work on themselves and have their lives figured out before dating to be able to love their partners.

Body measurements

Austin Abrams' height is 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm). He weighs approximately 147.7 lb. (67kg). He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Does Austin Abrams have social media?

The actor is not active on social media. He once said that he does not quite understand the social media hype. He shared that he opened a Facebook account when he was thirteen but had no idea what to say.

Austin Abrams is a successful actor. He is a very private person who does not have social media profiles. The actor has been very successful in his acting career and is bound to keep flourishing.

