Austin Abrams' biography: age, height, girlfriend, movies and TV shows
Austin Abrams is a successful actor. He is well-known as the guy who plays Ron in The Walking Dead. He has played other roles in various movies and TV shows such as Paper Town (2015), This Is Us (2019-2021) and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019), among many others.
The young actor acted in his first movie when he was thirteen years old. What more is there to know about him? Read his bio to find out.
Profile summary
- Full name: Austin Noah Abrams
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: September 2, 1996
- Age: 25 (As of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Florida, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8.5"
- Height in centimetres: 174
- Weight in pounds: 147.7
- Weight in kilograms: 67
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Lori Abrams
- Father: Bradley Abrams
- Siblings: 1
- Profession: Actor
Austin Abrams' biography
The actor was born on September 2, 1996, in Pennsylvania. He grew up in Sarasota in Florida, along with his younger sister Ashley. As of 2021, Austin Abrams' age is 25.
Austin is of Russian Jewish descent.
Is Austin Abrams JJ Abrams' son?
Austin is not JJ Abrams' son. His parents are Lori and Bradley Abrams, and they are both doctors.
Austin Abrams' career
Austin did his first movie when he was only 13 years old. His major role came in 2011 when he appeared as James in the film Ticking Clock. After that, he landed many roles, including Todd in The Inbetweeners (2012) and Pete in Gangster Squad (2013).
One may ask themselves this question: "Where do I know Austin Abrams from?" Anyone who has followed the series The Walking Dead can recognize him as Ron Anderson, one of his most popular roles.
Austin Abrams' movies and TV shows
Austin Abrams' movies and TV show roles sum up to 29 as of writing. Below is a list of his credits.
Movies and films
- Ticking Clock (2011) as James
- Jewtopia (2012) as Young Adam Lipschitz
- Gangster Squad (2013) as Pete
- The Kings of Summer (2013) as Aaron
- Sacrifice (2015) as Tim
- Paper Towns (2015) as Ben
- All Summers End (2017) as Hunter Gorski
- Tragedy Girls (2017) as Craig Thompson
- We Don't Belong Here (2017) as Davey
- Brad's Status (2017) as Troy Sloan
- Puzzle (2018) as Gabe
- Dude (2018) as James
- Decadeless (2018) as Stevo
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) as Tommy Milner
- Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation (2019) as Dom
- Less Than Zero (2019) as Clay
- Chemical Hearts (2020) as Henry Page
- Youngest (2020) as Jeremy
- Strangers (post-production)
- Mosquito (post-production) as Colt Rossdale
TV series
- The Inbetweeners (2012) as Todd Cooper
- Shameless (2014) as Henry McNally
- Silicon Valley (2014) as The Carver
- The Walking Dead (2015-2016) as Ron Anderson
- SMILF (2017) as Casey
- The Americans (2018) as Jackson Barber
- Euphoria (2019) as Ethan
- Dash and Lily (2020) as Dash
- This Is Us (2019-2021) as Marc McKeon
Who is Austin Abrams' girlfriend?
The actor does not share the details of his personal life, and it is not known whether he is dating or single. When it comes to matters of love, Austin once advised people to work on themselves and have their lives figured out before dating to be able to love their partners.
Body measurements
Austin Abrams' height is 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm). He weighs approximately 147.7 lb. (67kg). He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Does Austin Abrams have social media?
The actor is not active on social media. He once said that he does not quite understand the social media hype. He shared that he opened a Facebook account when he was thirteen but had no idea what to say.
Austin Abrams is a successful actor. He is a very private person who does not have social media profiles. The actor has been very successful in his acting career and is bound to keep flourishing.
READ ALSO: Ben Mallah’s biography: age, net worth, wife, death rumours
Legit.ng published the biography of Ben Mallah. Ben is an accomplished American real estate mogul and entrepreneur. He has many high-end properties in the US.
Though Mallah is now a multi-millionaire, he hasn't always had it easy. Find out how he rose to success in his bio.
Source: Legit Nigeria