Former BBNaija housemate Erica is balling hard and she wants her fans in the online community to know

The reality star took to her Instastory channel with a photo showing her latest multimillion luxury acquisition

Erica splashed a whopping N15 million on a Cartier wristwatch and got many people talking on social media

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has set the internet abuzz after making a luxury purchase.

The young lady with multiple brand endorsements splashed a whopping sum of £29k (over N15m) on a brand new Cartier wristwatch.

Erica cops Cartier wristwatch worth over N15m. Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

A well-pleased Erica took to her Instastory channel with a photo showing her prized possession.

The photos shared also captured a customized bottle of champagne which appears to have been a complimentary gift after the expensive purchase.

Check out screenshots below:

Social media users react

As expected, the multimillion purchase by the young reality star got members of the online community talking.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

property_grid wrote:

"It’s an investment before you start shouting vanity."

mhiz_bibi wrote:

"Star girl! Show them how it’s done Na money for your fav car dey stargirl’s wrist so."

my_nameis_special said:

"With this money I go buy 2 houses rent am out."

mista_horlic said:

"Will it show her the time Jesus will come again."

stormi_gram__ said:

"There’s a man behind it and social media will never tell you that."

dee_baks_dynasty_ said:

"Mrs Waya, the only Star girl, the girl has been working hard couple with a rich dude."

daintythingslingerie said:

"If this is true then lau lau spending don start be that."

