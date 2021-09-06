BBNaija’s Maria seems to be the first housemate of the Shine Ya Eyes season who has organized a meet and greet event with her fans

The reality star couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared a video on her Instastory channel where she was seen dancing with her fans

The staunch supporters also made sure to show their love by giving her expensive gifts worth millions of naira

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has started reaping some of the benefits of being a part of the highly coveted reality show.

Just recently, the much-loved ex-housemate joined members of her fan base known as Marians for a meet and greet event.

BBNaija: Dedicated fans pleasantly surprise Maria. Photo: @marians.hq

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on her official fan page, the BBNaija star was spotted dancing happily with her fans as she also took pictures with some of them.

Interestingly, the fans also had a pleasant surprise for their favourite housemate as they presented her with several mouthwatering gifts.

Maria was gifted designer shoes, skincare products, a plus-side teddy bear, cake, money among other items.

Check out a video below:

More fans react on social media

Other fans who couldn't be a part of the meet and greet and different things to say about the reality star. Read comments sighted below:

naomithesizzler said:

"She deserves so much and we will continue showing her Maria Chike global."

yhemmiea said:

"Love you girl. Please try not to feel bad about the eviction. We are with you 100%."

vicky.kisitu said:

"Aweee❤️❤️.we love u fly girl ..no am not crying..u are a sweet soul and deserve all e love..this is just e beginning."

dan_lexicon said:

"Aww, Maria I miss you so much."

iam_davechuks said:

"This one cant be audio, she is light skinned and fine. Dem go soon buy her Car and house. Normal level."

We are not giving our votes to Liquorose, fans tell Maria

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Maria joined her fans for a question and answering session via an online audio-chat room.

The reality star tried to appeal to her fans to throw their support behind Liquorose but they refused, noting that she didn’t receive the same support.

A recording of Maria’s exchange with her fans surfaced online and got viewers of the reality show talking.

Source: Legit.ng