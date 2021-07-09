Big Brother Nigeria 2020 star, Erica Nlewedim, recently lamented on social media after her Instagram followers reduced after hitting a milestone

The reality star had initially hit two million followers and then it later reduced to 1.9 million followers

Taking to her Instagram story, Erica called out ‘bad belle’ people and said there was no need to complain about bad government

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Erica Nlewedim, recently went on her social media page to call out ‘bad belle’ people.

It all started when the fast-rising actress finally hit two million followers on her Instagram account.

However, the joy from the great feat was short lived. Shortly after, the BBNaija star’s followers reduced to 1.9 million.

BBNaija's Erica calls out bad belle Nigerians. Photos: @ericanlewedim.

Taking to her Instagram story, Erica lamented the situation. She called out ‘bad belle’ people for unfollowing her after she had achieved the feat.

The young lady asked why people felt the need to complain about bad government when ‘bad belle’ was involved in even the little things.

See screenshots from her page below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments from internet users to Erica's plight below:

Omololad____:

"Why didn’t U fillow then back?"

Cool_lade:

"Says someone who is following 530 people."

Call_me_bernard:

"Just pray for Unmerited Grace and Favour, God will shock your imagination."

Interesting.

