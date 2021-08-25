BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria, recently had a heart-to-heart talk with one of her fellow housemates, Pere

The young lady spoke a bit about her love life and said she feels her relationship outside the house is over

Maria seemed to come to this conclusion owing to something she had told Pere after she asked him to remove his microphone

One of the housemates on BBNaija season 6, Maria, seems to be going through emotional turmoil going by her conversation with one of the co-stars, Cross.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Maria was heard sharing a bit with her fellow housemate about her love life.

According to the pretty lady, she believes her relationship outside the house is over. Explaining further, she told Cross that she knows her man too well and he is probably already done with her.

Maria confides in Cross about her relationship outside the house. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

She told Cross:

“I think my thing outside the house is done, I know him too well.”

Maria appeared to have this notion due to the conversation she had with Pere where she told him to remove his microphone.

It appears she told him things her man outside the house would not have been pleased to hear.

According to her, she said things to Pere that she should not have said publicly.

In her words:

“I think it’s done. I said things I shouldn’t have said, publicly as well. Because regardless of me taking off the mic, I’m sure they heard.”

See the clip below:

Nigerians react

Soon after Maria’s conversation with Cross made the rounds online, fans shared their different takes on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Aderomoseke_ade:

“Eiyah! Her thing outside (her boyfriend? ). I think she is in love but fighting it. My opinion #teamneutral.”

Luxuryhairby_yuwa:

“There was nothing outside b4 madam, she wanted to play Nengi's script of I have a man outside, then b4 show ended she was already saying I don't think my man will take me back.”

Peacendabai:

“Hope the thing outside ends . She told Ebuka she was single on stage now boyfriend abi na oniduro. Abeg they should enjoy themselves for now leave boyfriend matters. Peria ship should sail .”

Smiliefemi:

“But I thought she declared being single during their introduction in the garden..why is she lying na?”

Interesting.

Source: Legit