Ex-BBNaija housemate Maria recently joined her fans for a question and answering session via an online audio-chat room

The reality star tried to appeal to her fans to throw their support behind Liquorose but they refused, noting that she didn’t receive the same support

A recording of Maria’s exchange with her fans surfaced online and got viewers of the reality show talking

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has nothing but love in her heart and recently tried to get fans to see things her way.

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate gave fans an opportunity to speak with her during a question and answer session on an online audio-chat room.

BBNaija: Maria's fans say they are not voting for Liquorose.

Source: Instagram

A portion of Maria’s session with her fans surfaced online and it captured the moment she appealed to them to show support for her bestie and fellow housemate, Liquorose.

A female fan had noted that they didn't get help from Liquorose’s camp to keep Maria in the house when she was up for eviction.

Maria, however, explained that it is important to give love even when one is receiving hate from others.

She said:

"Sometimes we give hate for love. When people hate on you, all you have to do is show so much love."

A male fan who didn’t agree with Maria was quick to add that her fans do not have to prove their love for Liquorose by voting for her.

Listen to the exchange below:

Social media users react

Fans of the show had different things to say about Maria's call for support on behalf of Liquorose.

Read comments sighted below:

ogw_concepts said:

"I'm Maria's fan. I'm not voting for Liquor, I'm voting for Pere."

komfortugheoke said:

"Where was liquorose fans to vote Maria to keep her in the house. Let everyone carry their cross."

blandrosey said:

"Liquorose army planned on not saving Maria so why should Marians save Liquorose."

holarstel said:

"Fans are the problems, no cap..... Where were they when biggie said they can't be saved with veto power cos they are exempted from immunity."

Female fans weep profusely over Maria's eviction

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Maria was booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house during the recent Sunday night eviction show.

Maria’s eviction came as a shock to her, the housemates and fans who had all expected her to make it to the finals.

Legit.ng sighted some videos that showed some female fans weep profusely over the eviction of their favourite housemate.

