BBNaija’s Maria was booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house during the recent Sunday night eviction show

Maria’s eviction came as a shock to her, the housemates and fans who had all expected her to make it to the finals

Legit.ng sighted some videos showing some female fans weep profusely over the eviction of their favourite housemate

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Sunday night eviction show came as a shocker to fans and viewers of the show as the unexpected happened.

Much-loved housemate, Maria, joined fellow nominated housemates Sammie and JMK to leave the Big Brother house.

Fans weep profusely over Maria's eviction from show. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Ebuka had initially announced the eviction of Sammie and JMK but not many expected him to return for a third eviction.

Recall that Maria had been nominated for possible eviction by fellow housemates just after the week she completed her reign as Head of House (HOH).

Well, the Shine Ya Eyes housemate’s eviction came as a rude shock to her as well as fans and viewers of the show.

While some of her fans are taking it in good faith, there were others who couldn’t hold themselves from breaking down in tears.

Check out videos sighted by Legit.ng below:

Social media users react

The wailing fans received criticisms from members of the online community. Read some comments sighted below:

sola.adetola said:

"You will be alright. Maria herself is not crying nah. So overdramatic."

blessedjnr17 said:

"All these ones nor get work."

bshizzle70a said:

"If these are your family members, you need to do an EXOR CISM of this wit ch of stu pidity from them."

winiee_gold said:

"Definition of jobless youth."

milly_posh21 said:

"Even Maria nor believe... Una go cry taya. Maria that is rude will soon come and ask u people if she begged for this."

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Maria had a heart-to-heart talk with one of her fellow housemates, Pere.

The young lady spoke a bit about her love life and said she feels her relationship outside the house is over.

Maria seemed to come to this conclusion owing to something she had told Pere after she asked him to remove his microphone.

Source: Legit