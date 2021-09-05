Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has got Nigerians talking about her husband after a video of them hit the internet

The video showed the actress' husband Kolawole Ajeyemi helping her to get to the red carpet at her movie premiere

Toyin was donned in a glittering purple dress and surrounded by many as she made her entrance into her event

All eyes were on Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham as she made an entrance into the premiere of her movie The Ghost and The Tout.

The colour theme for the event was purple and the actress came into the event in a lovely shimmering dress with a silver piece on her head.

Toyin Abraham enters her movie premiere on a horse. Photos: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham makes a grand entrance into her movie premiere

In a video spotted on social media, the mother of one looked happy as she sat on a brown horse. Her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi and her friend Deyemi Okanlawon stood on both sides of the animal as she held onto them for support.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some traditional drummers were also seen singing as they happily beat their drum behind the actress.

Toyin was surrounded by her friends and colleagues who held out their phones to capture the lovely moment.

The actress was glowing under the lights as she made her way to the red carpet.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail Toyin's husband

swizyjessy:

"Deyemi is a very good friend so supportive."

chidollar95:

"Very supportive husband, God bless them both."

desitar05:

"Its the support of her husband in all of this I truly admire ❤️❤️❤️. Some husbands and their silent beef cos their wives are making huge progress is devilish."

nafhamfabrics:

"See me smiling....life long the Queen."

meenah_hussaini:

"I love the fact that she has two strong men holding her hand."

gens_pet:

"Toyin & grand entry na 5&6."

itzbeckychamzy:

"Beautiful woman."

muheeba8:

"Her husband is so so supportive."

Toyin Abraham gets a birthday surprise

In an organized surprise package by Exotic Surprises, Toyin was stunned as popular gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori gave a life birthday rendition.

Singer Alaseyori captured the heartwarming 24 minutes moment in a live video on her Instagram handle.

On seeing Alaseyori, Toyin was dumbfounded and shed tears before gaining composure to dance to the talented singer's songs.

Toyin was joined by her husband on scene as he gave some dance moves at intervals. The celebrant was later gifted a customized cake from the surprise-making oufit.

Source: Legit.ng