A family of four who went to India for a visit took a selfie at the airport moments before they died in the Air India plane crash.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

Among those on board were an IT programmer, Sayedmiya Inayatali, his wife, Nafisabanu, and their two grown-up kids who were returning from a visit to the man’s 90-year-old mother, Metro reported.

They took a selfie at the airport and sent it to their waiting relatives in London, only for them to lose their lives in the deadly flight.

Sayedmiya Inayatali was aged 48, while his wife, Nafisabanu, was aged 46. Their son Waqueeali was aged 25, and his sister, Taskin, was 22.

A British man who travelled with his wife and two kids took a selfie at the airport before boarding the fatal Air India flight. Photo: Metro.

Relatives mourn family of four killed in crash

A 52-year-old relative of the family, Shahid Vhora, had been preparing to pick them up from Gatwick when he learned of the crash.

He said:

“‘I can’t believe this has happened. I was preparing to pick them up. They had been visiting Sayedmiya’s mother. They took a picture as they were about to board. They were so happy to be coming home.

“I had a text exchange with them about me picking them up at Gatwick, then nothing. When I received the news of the crash I was devastated. We are a very close family, we all live together. My life has been torn apart.”

Shahid revealed that Waqueeali, just like his father, worked in IT on gaming products, while his sister, Taskin, was studying to be a doctor.

He added:

"They are the type of family would do anything for anyone. They are just a very caring, giving, perfect family. Sayedmiya and myself did everything together. We have had so many happy times. Now I have to go to India to try to sort things out."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

