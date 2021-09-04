Nigerian film actress and producer Toyin Abraham clocked a year older today and was treated to a huge surprise to mark the occasion

Popular gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori showed up at Toyin's abode to give a beautiful life performance

The 38-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotions as she shed tears and later danced as the singer performed

Nigerian actress and film maker Toyin Abraham received a huge surprise today on the occasion of her birthday.

The lady born on September 5, 1982 became 38 years old today.

Toyin was overwhelmed with emotions Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @adeyinkaalaseyori

In an organized surprise package by Exotic Surprises, Toyin was stunned as popular gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori gave a life birthday rendition.

Singer Alaseyori captured the heartwarming 24 minutes moment in a live video on her Instagram handle.

On seeing Alaseyori, Toyin was dumbfounded and shed tears before gaining composure to dance to the talented singer's songs.

Toyin was joined by her husband on scene as he gave some dance moves at intervals.

The celebrant was later gifted a customized cake from the surprise-making oufit.

Social media users gush as they celebrate Toyin

@fridaymichael979 said:

"Alaseyori is just something else in spirit any where she go anywhere she dey ..the spirit of God always working around her..❤️"

@empress_chioma remarked:

"My love for @adeyinkaalaseyori is something else almost everyday I play her song on repeat most time I make use of her pattern to sing when am on mic I love u my role model."

@ronkenuberu thought:

"Watching this video gave me goose pimples and I shed tears. Happy birthday to you @toyin_abraham May the rest of your life be sweeter than ever in the Mighty name of Allah. Aameen."

@teephahairmart stated:

"It’s mummy ire’s birthday the most funniest human being on earth , Actor extraordinaire she does every so effortlessly. May the lord protect your home and your life ijn. Welldone mama for the good work always , May happiness never cease in your life @adeyinkaalaseyori"

