President Bola Tinubu has been said to be implementing the promises the PDP made to Nigerians during the campaign

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, while replying to criticism from the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's camp, said he was forced to support Tinubu

Omokri, in his defence, maintained that the colour of the cat does not really matter as long as it catches mice

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has disclosed that he was forced to start supporting President Bola Tinubu because he started delivering the promises of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Nigerians.

The former presidential aide made this known while reacting to the comment made against him by Paul Ibe, a media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Ibe, in a social media post, alleged that Omokri was an “opportunist and treachery”, while he was with the former vice president.

Reno Omokri tells Atiku Abubakar's camp why he is supporting President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @renoomokri, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku's aide accuses Omokri of disloyalty

He also claimed that the former presidential aide has taken the role of a "political wife" to President Tinubu, and at the same time, he acted like a "side chick" to Atiku.

Reacting to the allegation, Omokri maintained that Atiku's media team did not have to fight him because of his "utmost respect" fr the former vice president, adding that he was supporting Tinubu for doing what the PDP promised Nigerians it would do.

Omokri, who recently became a Tinubu campaigner, also added that there were little or no differences between President Tinubu and the former vice president, in terms of ideology, adding the fact that they were previously in the same political parties together.

His tweet reads in part:

“Yes, I support President Bola Tinubu and forcefully so because he is delivering the results we in the Peoples Democratic Party said we were going to achieve; fuel subsidy removal, Naira floatation, devolution of power, and loans to students.”

Reno Omokri replies Atiku Abubakar's camp's criticism Photo Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Omokri says he prioritises Nigeria's progress

He further added that the primary objective was Nigeria's progress and that when the present president was meeting such a purpose, then he and others who share the vision of Nigeria achieving its greatness should support such a leader.

Omokri noted that the colour of the cat does not really matter as long as it catches mice. He also added that it does not matter if it was the APC or the PDP that was in power as long as the country is progressing.

He recalled that in Nigeria, the ruling APC was not an ideologically driven party but a coalition of ideologically driven parties with legacies from the ACN, CPC, ANPP and nPDP.

See the full tweet here:

Omokri speaks on Seyi Tinubu at Vatican

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri has defended the presence of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, in his father’s entourage to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Omokri, a former presidential aide, took a swipe at one of Nigeria's newspapers for claiming that Seyi Tinubu was blocked by Vatican security from greeting the Pope.

The former presidential aide accused the medium of projecting itself as a propaganda machinery with a regional agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng