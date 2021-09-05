Breaking: Major shake-up as INEC redeploys RECs, directors

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the redeployment of five Resident Electoral Commissioners.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday titled, ‘Redeployment of five RECs and four Directors.’

He said, “In the new postings, the REC, Osun State, Olusegun Agbaje, has been redeployed to Ogun State. At the same time, his counterpart in Ogun State, Prof. Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji, will take charge as REC, Osun State.

“In the same vein, the REC, Bayelsa State, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, will take up his new role as the REC for Cross River State, while Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart proceeds to Bayelsa State as the REC from his former office in Cross River State.

“The REC, Zamfara State, Dr. Asmau Sani Maikudi, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State.

“Similarly, the Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Nick Dazang, has proceeded on terminal leave. Consequently, Victor Ayodele Aluko has been reassigned from Director (Administration) to Voter Education and Publicity as Director, while Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to Administration from his erstwhile position as Director (Security).

“Nduh Lebari Samson moves from the office of the Secretary to the Commission to Director (Security). Yakubu Mohammed Duku, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger State as the substantive Administrative Secretary.

“The handing/taking over activities should be completed by Monday, September 13 2021. The redeployments are part of the commission’s routine administrative postings.”

