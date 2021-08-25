The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has resumed office for the commencement of his second tenure

Oloyede handed over to the most senior officer in the commission, Fabian Okoro, on July 30, after the expiration of his first five-year tenure

The former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin was reappointed for the second tenure by President Buhari on Friday, August 20

Bwari, Abuja - Following the reappointment of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the staff of the organisation have welcomed him back to the house with excitement, gaiety, and loud cheers.

PM News reports that Oloyede returned to the headquarters of the board in Bwari, Abuja on Tuesday, August 24, after he handed over office since July 30, 2021, to the director of information technology services, Fabian Okoro, at the expiration of his first five-year tenure.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede on Tuesday, August 24, resumed office for the second term as JAMB registrar. Credit: JAMB.

Legit.ng gathered that the appointment of Oloyede by President Muhammadu Buhari was announced in a statement released by the director, press and public affairs, federal ministry of education, Ben Bem Goong on Friday, August 20.

According to the statement, Oloyede’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of the minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

JAMB registrar Oloyede, 13 others bow out

In a related report, Prof. Oloyede, and 13 heads of other agencies in the ministry of education handed over to the most senior officers on Monday, August 2.

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed was among those whose tenure ended on Sunday, July 31.

Oloyede and some other affected officials are eligible for reappointment for a second term by President Buhari who was at the time of the expiration of their tenure in the United Kingdom for an education summit and medical check-up.

