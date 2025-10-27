Dangote Group is looking for qualified Nigerians ready to work for various departments across its business

The latest job opportunities cut across its cement and food subsidiaries in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Interested persons with a national diploma and relevant experience also have an opportunity to join the company

The Dangote Group has announced another round of recruitment, offering new job opportunities across its cement and food subsidiaries in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The positions cut across multiple business units, including Dangote Foods and Dangote Cement, with roles available in departments such as corporate, logistics, engineering, power plant, and supply chain operations.

Some of the key roles include and location:

Customer Success Lead – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos

Delivery Validation & Scheduling Coordinator – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos

Regional Customer Experience Manager – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos

Junior Forklift Operator (Mechanical 1&2) – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant

Civil Engineer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania

Fleet Analyst – Dangote Foods, Transport (Fleet), Lagos

Social Performance Officer – Dangote Cement, Head Office, Lagos

Personal Assistant to Head of Transport & Workshop – Dangote Foods, Numan

Tyre Manager – Dangote Foods, Numan

Surveyor – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Project Assistant Secretary – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Assistant Survey Engineer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Assistant Electrical Engineer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania

Concrete Works Engineer – Dangote Foods, Numan

Trailer Operation Officer – Dangote Foods, Transport (Fleet), Numan

Planning & Statistic Officer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Earth Works Supervisor – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Concrete Works Supervisor – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Earth Works Engineer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Drip Irrigation Officer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Mechanical Engineer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Electrician – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Drip Irrigation Superintendent – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Plumber – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan

Land Development Officer – Dangote Foods, Numan

Land Development Supervisor – Dangote Foods, Numan

Junior Electrical Engineer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania

Safety Officer – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant

Mechanical Technician – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant

Traffic Data Analyst – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos

Traffic Officer – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos

Mechanical Engineer (Packing Plant) – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant

Senior Logistics Officer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania

DCS (Instrumentation) Engineer – Dangote Cement, Ivory Coast

Inbound Logistics Officer – Dangote Cement, Head Office, Lagos

Ambulance Driver – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant

Architect – Dangote Cement, Obajana DCT, Nigeria

Sectional Head, Inbound Logistics – Logistics Department, Apapa Terminal

Shift Engineer, Power Plant – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant

Requirements and application details

The requirements vary depending on the role, and the education qualification starts from a National Diploma.

Interested and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply via the Dangote Group careers portal at https://careers.dangote.com

Candidates can review detailed job descriptions, qualifications, and submission guidelines for their preferred roles.

Dangote Cement management programme

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement Plc is also accepting applications from qualified Nigerians for its 2025 Management Trainee Programme.

In a statement, the company said the 18-month programme offers mid-career professionals a unique opportunity to accelerate their development and become future leaders within the company.

According to Dangote Cement, selected applicants will have the opportunity of leadership exposure and hands-on business knowledge.

