Dangote Announces New Job Vacancies for Graduates, ND Holders
- Dangote Group is looking for qualified Nigerians ready to work for various departments across its business
- The latest job opportunities cut across its cement and food subsidiaries in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire.
- Interested persons with a national diploma and relevant experience also have an opportunity to join the company
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Dangote Group has announced another round of recruitment, offering new job opportunities across its cement and food subsidiaries in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Côte d’Ivoire.
The positions cut across multiple business units, including Dangote Foods and Dangote Cement, with roles available in departments such as corporate, logistics, engineering, power plant, and supply chain operations.
Some of the key roles include and location:
- Customer Success Lead – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos
- Delivery Validation & Scheduling Coordinator – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos
- Regional Customer Experience Manager – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos
- Junior Forklift Operator (Mechanical 1&2) – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant
- Civil Engineer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania
- Fleet Analyst – Dangote Foods, Transport (Fleet), Lagos
- Social Performance Officer – Dangote Cement, Head Office, Lagos
- Personal Assistant to Head of Transport & Workshop – Dangote Foods, Numan
- Tyre Manager – Dangote Foods, Numan
- Surveyor – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Project Assistant Secretary – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Assistant Survey Engineer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Assistant Electrical Engineer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania
- Concrete Works Engineer – Dangote Foods, Numan
- Trailer Operation Officer – Dangote Foods, Transport (Fleet), Numan
- Planning & Statistic Officer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Earth Works Supervisor – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Concrete Works Supervisor – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Earth Works Engineer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Drip Irrigation Officer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Mechanical Engineer – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Electrician – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Drip Irrigation Superintendent – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Plumber – Dangote Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, Numan
- Land Development Officer – Dangote Foods, Numan
- Land Development Supervisor – Dangote Foods, Numan
- Junior Electrical Engineer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania
- Safety Officer – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant
- Mechanical Technician – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant
- Traffic Data Analyst – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos
- Traffic Officer – Dangote Foods, Corporate, Lagos
- Mechanical Engineer (Packing Plant) – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant
- Senior Logistics Officer – Dangote Cement, Mtwara Plant, Tanzania
- DCS (Instrumentation) Engineer – Dangote Cement, Ivory Coast
- Inbound Logistics Officer – Dangote Cement, Head Office, Lagos
- Ambulance Driver – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant
- Architect – Dangote Cement, Obajana DCT, Nigeria
- Sectional Head, Inbound Logistics – Logistics Department, Apapa Terminal
- Shift Engineer, Power Plant – Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant
Requirements and application details
The requirements vary depending on the role, and the education qualification starts from a National Diploma.
Interested and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply via the Dangote Group careers portal at https://careers.dangote.com
Candidates can review detailed job descriptions, qualifications, and submission guidelines for their preferred roles.
Dangote Cement management programme
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement Plc is also accepting applications from qualified Nigerians for its 2025 Management Trainee Programme.
In a statement, the company said the 18-month programme offers mid-career professionals a unique opportunity to accelerate their development and become future leaders within the company.
According to Dangote Cement, selected applicants will have the opportunity of leadership exposure and hands-on business knowledge.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.