UK-based preacher Tobi Adegboyega voiced concern over the obsession with massive church buildings in Nigeria

The cleric stated that many pastors are feeding their egos, not souls, with mega auditoriums

His statement came as Bishop Oyedepo’s 100,000-seater “The Ark” nears completion in Ogun State

UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has weighed in on the growing competition among Nigerian churches to build massive auditoriums.

The minister of God questioned whether such structures truly advance spiritual impact or simply serve as monuments of ego.

Speaking in a recent post shared online, the founder of The Nxt Generation Church said the rise of colossal worship centres across Nigeria has become “concerning.

Tobi Adegboyega voices concern over the obsession with massive church buildings in Nigeria. Photos: Tobi Adegboyega. Photos: Tobi Adegboyega/IG.

Source: Instagram

He argued that many pastors equate physical expansion with divine approval.

He said:

“The idea of a mega church in Nigeria is concerning. A pastor building a large auditorium only befits the ego of the pastor, and he’ll feel God is with him because crowds are in his church. They build churches and forget impact.”

Adegboyega’s remark is coming at a time when conversations around material display in the church are intensifying.

His comment also coincided with reports that Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, is completing a 100,000-capacity auditorium, one of the largest in the world, reportedly worth about N100 billion.

Nicknamed The Ark, the building is expected to replace the existing Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, which has served as the headquarters of Winners’ Chapel for decades.

While Adegboyega didn’t mention any pastor by name, his timing raised eyebrows, given Oyedepo’s ongoing mega-project.

Tobi Adegboyega battles cancer

Legit.ng recalled that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega recently battled cancer

Opening up about his health challenge, he stated that his battle and survival are a testament to his purpose and determination to succeed.

He also donated £100,000 towards cancer awareness and treatment for young people battling the disease.

Legit.ng recalled reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who was at the centre of a £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud investigation, lost his appeal to prevent deportation.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Pastor Tobi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@superworldconsult_:

"A pastor telling people not to feel bad for going to church .. wow, what Bible is he preaching please?"

@wales_salonist:

"Make una help me ask am say how many impact him don impact let me use that English like , because many of una go Collect God strike if una no take time Aje , luxury pastor indeed."

@____citi:

"Coming from a fraud , who lives in affluent at the expense of others"

Tobi Adegboyega says many pastors are feeding their egos, not souls, with mega auditoriums. Photos: Tobi Adegboyega.

Source: Twitter

Davido, crew visit Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his team paid a courtesy visit to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega while he was recovering from cancer.

Videos captured the bonding time they all had with the cleric in the comfort of his luxury home, right down to the sumptuous meal they ate together.

Davido's visit to the clergyman stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng