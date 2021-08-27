Suspected vandals have reportedly vandalised a pipeline owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

The vandalised pipeline is located at Omoboriowo Street, Old and New Garage Junctions in Ikotun, Lagos

Reacting to the incident, the director-general of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no life was lost

Again, a pipeline owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been vandalised by suspected vandals in the Igando-Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The Punch reported that the suspects vandalised the pipeline in a bid to steal petrol on Friday, August 27.

The suspects, while fleeing the premises after perpetrating the crime, were said to have abandoned the punctured area of the pipeline.

Suspected vandals have reportedly vandalised the NNPC pipeline in Lagos. Photo credit: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Source: Facebook

Petrol content, which was gushing out of the punctured area of the pipeline, reportedly flooded drainage channels connecting various streets including Omoboriowo Street, Old and New Garage Junctions in Ikotun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, stated there was no loss of life.

He added that emergency responders had blocked the punctured area of the pipeline and stopped further leakage of petrol.

Oke-Osanyintolu said:

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed a very large volume of PMS was gushing out of the NNPC pipeline at the Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop, Igando-Ikotun Road, Lagos State.

“Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of Friday, August 27, 2021.

In another development, there's been a major boost for the Federal Government's gas aspirations, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Kaduna State Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for utilisation and expansion of gas supply in the state, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation report indicates.

NNPC reveals when Nigeria will stop importing petrol

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians can start celebrating with their heads held high as Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced when the country will stop the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He said this will happen when the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) comes into full effect, and when the Dangote Refinery kicks off operations.

Speaking on the country's involvement in Dangote Refinery, the NNPC chief justified the federal government’s equity share in the plant.

Source: Legit.ng