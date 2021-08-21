The Access Nigeria Campaign has been observing the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra state

The group is observing the CVR process to document the experience of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)

The campaign has now made recommendations that will assist INEC to make future CVR processes more accessible for PWDs

Awka - The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) led Access Nigeria Campaign has made recommendations that will assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) make future Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) processes more accessible for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The recommendations were made after the campaign began observing the exercise on Wednesday, August 11.

Professor Yakubu-led INEC has been given five key recommendations by Access Nigeria Campaign. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng lists the recommendations below:

1. The provision of mobile ramps at the registration centers to aid the mobility of PWDs who are on wheelchairs. Alternatively, the registration points in the centers should be located in areas that do not have staircases as this will immediately eliminate the difficulty faced by PWDs who use crutches or wheelchairs.

Additionally, the internal layout of all registration centers should be made spacious enough for all categories of PWDs to move freely without barriers during the CVR.

2. The provision of PWD-specific instruction posters will assist hearing-impaired registrants and other PWDs who visit the registration centers.

3. Access Nigeria Campaign recommends that INEC should collaborate with the deaf association of Nigeria Anambra chapter in ensuring that sign language interpreters are stationed across the 21 local government areas of the state. This will ease the participation of PWDs who have a hearing impairment.

4. INEC should increase collaboration with security agencies to ensure adequate deployment of their personnel to the registration centers. The presence of the security agencies will enhance the confidence of safety to PWDs which will, in turn, increase their participation.

5. INEC should send commendation letters or messages to registration officers in Anambra State on the professional treatment of PWDs including priority registration and urge them to surpass this feat in the remainder of the CVR process, Registration officials in other parts of the country should be urged to emulate this.

Source: Legit