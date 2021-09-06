The PDP is gaining more foothold in the northern region of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election

To prove this, the opposition party on Sunday, September 5, received more than 50,000 former APC members in Adamawa

As part of their reason for defecting, the decampees noted that they believe the PDP is the only solution for the deplorable state of security in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is possibly left with a very slim chance to retain power at the centre as it recorded major defections to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

This took place in Yola, the Adamawa capital, on Sunday, September 5, where not less than 50,000 APC members joined the opposition party, Leadership reports.

The defectors were accepted by the leadership of the PDP in Adamawa (Photo: Adamawa State Government)

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the welcome development, the state chairman, Barrister Tahir Shehu, stated that this marks the collapse of other parties into the PDP as it forges ahead with stakeholders in the Northcentral to produce the next president.

Shehu said:

“The door of the party is wide open for new members as developmental projects provided by the present administration are enough to speak for themselves as well as determine political directions for the state come 2023 elections.

“We would work hand in hand with the new decampees to move PDP forward.”

A former prominent APC stalwart, Andrawus Sawa, said he and his colleagues joined the PDP because they have been convinced that the party will improve Nigeria's security situation if it takes over national leadership.

Sawa added:

"Our reason for coming to PDP is to unseat the APC as a party in the state.”

2023: Atiku fires APC, says ruling party is Nigeria’s biggest mistake

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, had described the APC as the biggest mistake the country made.

Atiku who made the statement on Saturday, September 4, in Yola, Adamawa state, at an event where prominent APC stalwarts defected to the PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that he called on APC members to leave the party because of what he described as its woeful performance, saying mass defection from the party signalled the coming internment of the APC.

He said:

“We have done a big mistake before by floating a party called the APC. But from today, I am calling on you the Adamawa people to leave your parties and join the PDP because it is the future and the masses, party. APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake..."

Source: Legit