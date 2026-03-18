Oyo Police have launched an investigation after a man in a viral video claimed responsibility for 32 killings in Ibadan

The suspect has alleged that security forces previously encountered him, though police records show no such arrest

Authorities have begun digital tracking and forensic analysis, seeking public input to verify claims and identify suspects

The Oyo state Police Command has opened an investigation into a viral video in which a man, identified as Shawama, claimed he killed 32 people.

Oyo police launch probe after viral video shows man confessing 32 murders. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The police said the video surfaced online and was brought to their attention.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, the man, speaking in Yoruba, alleged that he had killed 32 people in Ibadan and claimed that both police and soldiers had seen him but still allowed him to go free, a statement now forming part of the ongoing investigation.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, March 17. shared on X, the Command said there is "no record" that the man has ever been arrested by its officers.

Despite this, the police said they are taking the claims seriously and have begun a full investigation into the video and the statements it contains.

According to the Command, the probe will use digital tools, including forensic analysis and tracking of online activity, to verify the claims and identify those involved.

The police, in the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, also called on members of the public to share any useful information that could help track down the man or others linked to him.

They assured residents that updates on the case will be made public "in due course" as the investigation progresses.

Ogun Police deny Broda Shaggi shooting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state Police Command denied claims that comedian Broda Shaggi was shot. The command noted no such report was filed at any police formation across the state.

Police spokesperson DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, who said investigations have been launched to verify the circumstances, urged the public to rely solely on official updates while authorities ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

Oyo police investigate viral video as man alleges killing 32 people.

Source: UGC

The development comes after reports that the entertainer was hospitalised following an on-set injury.

Police deny arrest of Broda Shaggi suspects

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State Police dismissed claims that three suspected hired killers linked to Broda Shaggi’s shooting were arrested. They called the circulating reports false and unverified.

Police spokesperson DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi warned the public against spreading “fake news” while investigations continue into the incident, which involved the comic actor being injured on a filming location in Sango-Ota, Ogun state.

Preliminary reports suggest that personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) may be involved, with the agency confirming it has launched its own investigation into the allegations.

Lagos Police clarify Inspector assault incident

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked viral claims that an inspector was beaten over alleged theft. The officer was enforcing a no-parking rule on Brown Street, Oshodi, when a confrontation with a motorist escalated, drawing a mob that attacked him.

Police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirmed the officer sustained serious injuries and emphasised that the assault is a criminal offense. Thirteen individuals involved in the attack have been arrested, while the inspector faces disciplinary action for “unprofessional conduct.”

Source: Legit.ng