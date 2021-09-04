A support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has kick-started a video campaign on behalf of the Nigerian number two man

The video campaign is essentially to out paid to insinuations that the vice president has not been speaking on the killings in Nigeria

Promoters of the video say they took their time had to compile the various times the vice president spoke and condemned the killings

FCT, Abuja - A group with the acronym TNT which stands for The New Tribe on Friday, September 3, shared a video on YouTube which has now been circulating on social media.

The video showed Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN condemning the killings of Christians and Nigerians across the northern part of the country by armed bandits and killer herdsmen.

A group has shared a video of VP Osinbajo condemning killings in Nigeria. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The group noted that the video further denounces the notion that has been making rounds that the vice president has not spoken against the indiscriminate killings going on throughout the northern part of the country.

The video showed different times the vice president condemned the killings on various platforms across the country and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, a group, under the aegis of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has commenced its advocacy for Osibanjo to emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2023 presidential election.

Members of the PCG on Saturday, August 28 visited Government House, Katsina, to woo Governor Aminu Bello Masari into supporting the emergence of Osibanjo as the APC flag-bearer in 2023.

The group’s national coordinator, Ahmed Mohammed, who led the delegation, told Governor Masari that they believe Osibanjo will bring down not only tension but also facilitate unity and stability of the country.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Sunday, August 29, members of the group declared that their mobilization and advocacy visit to Katsina state was a big success.

Apart from Governor Masari, the group met withthe Emir of Daura Emirate, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, and held a strategic meeting with APC members from all the 34 local government areas in the state.

According to the group's leader, the PCG’s strategic decision to begin its nationwide mobilization and advocacy visit from Katsina, the birthplace of President Muhammadu Buhari is a well thought out one.

Source: Legit