Anthony Joshua urged to overcome fear after tragic loss in car crash

Residents of Sagamu express support for Joshua's return to his hometown

Local leaders emphasize the importance of Joshua’s presence for community pride and motivation

Sagamu, Ogun State - Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been urged not to allow the fatal car crash to stop him from returning home in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Legit.ng reports that Joshua lost two of his friends on Monday, December 29, 2025, in a tragic road accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Residents of Sagamu town have urged Joshua not to stop coming home following the tragedy.

The boxer was urged to overcome any fears and continue visiting his roots in Sagamu, Ogun State.

As reported by The Punch, an indigene of Sagamu, Adeniji Taiwo, encouraged Joshua to continue visiting his hometown, stating that no one in Remo wishes him evil.

“I believe the fear will be there for him not to come back home, but I will advise him to come back home because he can’t leave his father’s place. This is his home.”

A commercial motorcyclist Mr Taiwo also urged Joshua to keep coming home.

"His coming here motivates so many of our youths, and it will be a big miss if he doesn’t come.

“Yes, it was a terrible thing that happened, but he must overcome that fear. We are praying for him, and we want to see him back home soon.”

A woman named Mrs Florence Kehinde, said Joshua is their son and nobody wishes him evil.

"His presence here gives us joy and pride. He is the glory of Sagamu, and we will support him and protect him.”

Another indigeene, Segun Adebiyi, said accidents can happen anywhere in the world, not just in Nigeria

“I know the accident must have shaken him, but we are all praying for him.

“This is his home, and we will always welcome him with open arms. He needs to overcome that fear and keep coming back to visit his family and his people.”

