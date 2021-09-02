Nigerian soldiers continue to inflict heavy damage on Boko Haram terrorists, forcing many of them to surrender

In just three weeks, over 5,000 terrorists in the hinterland have surrendered to the superior force of the military

The huge number of terrorists dropping their arms suggests that the Nigerian military is gradually winning the war against terrorism

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, September 2 announced that a total of 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have so far surrendered with their families to the military in the northeast region in the last three weeks.

This information was made known to journalists by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who was giving updates on Operation Hadin Kai at the weekly briefing of the DMO.

Nigerian soldiers have been inflicting heavy damage on terrorists in the last few weeks. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Brigadier-General Onyeuko also said another 565 Boko Haram terrorists comprising 3 commanders, 4 amirs, 5 nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of those who surrendered and their family members have been handed over to the Borno government.

The state government is expected to profile them and continue the process of reintegrating them into society.

In a recent Facebook post by the Defence Headquarters, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor was quoted as saying the military high command is currently reviewing its operational engagements.

The CDS said the engagements in the various theatres will be rejigged in order to bring peace in troubled parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has vowed that perpetrators of the attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA will be apprehended no matter how long it takes.

This information was contained in a statement released by NDA's spokesman, Bashir Jajira on Wednesday, September 1, and seen by Legit. ng.

The statement released by the NDA noted that the COAS visited the academy on Tuesday, August 31 for an assessment and also to address all the personnel at the facility.

CDS General Irabor had earlier stated that the attack likely had the support of an insider collaborating with the gunmen.

Irabor said the military will not rule out any possibility of a mole within its ranks in its ongoing investigation of the attack.

He also called on the cooperation of former senior officers in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

