The management of the Osun State University Osogbo is mourning the death of some former students who died in an accident

A spokesperson for the institution, Ademola Adesoji, in a statement disclosed the date the road mishap occurred

The NYSC leadership and the management of the scheme responded immediately to the tragedy after they were notified

Osogbo, Osun state - Two prospective corps members have died in a road accident that occurred along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway on their way to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The death of the late graduates was announced by the management of Osun State University, Osogbo on Thursday, September 2.

According to The Punch, a spokesperson for the institution, Ademola Adesoji, said the deceased graduates were among four former students of the institution who were involved in the road mishap.

He stated that the two other former students survived the accident.

Adesoji disclosed that while three of the prospective corps members, including the two that died, were heading for Kaduna, the last one was heading to Kano state.

He stated that the accident occurred on Wednesday, September 1. Adesoji stated that the university was notified about the incident by a survivor.

The spokesperson said:

“Four of our ex-students were involved. Three of them are male and one female. Two died in the accident. But we spoke with the two that survived and monitored their movement up to hospital.

“Our Students Affairs Unit also notified the NYSC leadership and the management of the scheme responded immediately. The two that died were heading to Kaduna NYSC Orientation Camp. The four of them travelled in a vehicle they hired from Osogbo.''

