The federal government has unveiled a scheme that will be economically beneficial to fresh Nigerian graduates

The programme is expected to equip graduates with vital practical experience in various sectors to boost the nation's economy

Among sectors in which the graduates will be trained and possibly absorbed are telecommunications, agriculture, and education

The President Muhamamdu Buhari-led federal government on Tuesday, August 31, launched Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme aimed at creating new opportunities for 20,000 fresh graduates each year.

In his remark during the launch of the scheme at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari expressed certainty that the programme would provide mentorship and support in various fields for young Nigerians, Vanguard reports.

The scheme is for young Nigerian graduates (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

He noted that the programme will equip beneficiaries with working experience in sectors of the economy like sectors information and communications technology, financial services, trade, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, mining, telecommunications, creative industries and technology, education, health, research and development.

Buhari said:

“We believe that as this programme creates new opportunities for 20,000 recent graduates annually, the beneficiaries will use the opportunities presented to them and maximize their 12 months of engagement.”

