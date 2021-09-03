Top American musician T-Pain is set to join hands with Nigeria’s Wande Coal for a new music collaboration

T-Pain in a recent Twitch Livestream session got on a call with a top executive of an international label which the Nigerian star has a deal with

Nigerian fans in the online community have expressed excitement at the possibility of another major foreign collaboration

It is indeed a beautiful time for Nigerian music lovers as yet another major international collaboration is set to happen between Wande Coal and Grammy-winning US artiste, T-Pain.

Just recently, a video of T-Pain’s Twitch Livestream session on Instagram went viral following a phone conversation he had with Nima Etminan, Chief Operations Officer of EMPIRE Distribution, to which Wande Coal has had a deal for some years.

Nigerians happy as Wande Coal and T-Pain are set to collaborate on new song. Photo: @tpain/@wandecoal

Source: Instagram

An excited T-Pain asked to connected with the Nigerian music star after playing around with one of his unreleased records.

"I did something to this man’s record that I feel he needs to know about," T-Pain said as he urged Nima to grab a headset.

The music star went on to play the initial version of the track for Niman before playing another where he personally worked on the baseline.

At the end of the call, Nima promised to link the two artistes on instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.

Watch the clip below:

Shortly after the video went viral, T-Pain and Wande Coal tweeted at each other and got fans super excited.

Read reactions that have greeted the news of their collaboration below:

andreachikachukwu said:

"Awesome I always thought a song with both artists would be FIRE."

wofaifada said:

"Tpain and wande? The world can end now."

1n1gma said:

"Genius combination."

alonge_richard said:

"Wande Coal & T Pain? Wow! on this one."

n4nero said:

"Mehnnn , Nigerian artists just keep bringing the heat and the world loves it. So proud."

