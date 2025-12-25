A fatal tanker explosion in Lagos has claimed two lives, with emergency services responding promptly

LASTMA officials prevented further danger by stopping bystanders from collecting spilled diesel

Authorities urged caution among drivers and warn against the dangerous practice of scooping fuel

Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos state - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal tanker explosion along the Oto-Ijanikin axis near Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) inward Agbara, along the Badagry Expressway.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of today, claimed the lives of the tanker driver and an adult female passenger.

In Lagos' Oto-Ijanikin area, a tanker blasts, leaving the festive Christmas period marred by multiple deaths.

Source: Twitter

Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed caused the Mack Truck carrying diesel to lose control while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The tanker subsequently crashed and erupted into flames.

A statement via X, on Thursday, December 25, LASTMA noted that its personnel, already monitoring traffic along the corridor, acted promptly to secure the area, cordon off the affected stretch, and notify the Lagos state Fire and Rescue Service (Ojo Unit), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Ijanikin Police Division for emergency support.

LASTMA prevents further danger

In a critical intervention, LASTMA officers stopped bystanders from collecting spilled diesel, a dangerous act that could have triggered further explosions. Their quick action prevented potential escalation before the arrival of fire and security teams.

“The scene was extremely hazardous, and our officers acted decisively to prevent further loss of life,” said Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA.

Bodies recovered, expressway cleared

After the fire was extinguished and the area secured, the burnt tanker was removed from the expressway, and the remains of the victims were recovered by FRSC personnel. Traffic along the busy corridor has since resumed normal flow.

LASTMA urges caution among drivers and the public

A tanker explosion at Badagry Expressway in Lagos shatters holiday festivities, with several casualties confirmed.

Source: Getty Images

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and extended condolences to the families affected.

“This tragic incident is entirely avoidable. We urge all tanker and articulated vehicle drivers to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and comply strictly with traffic regulations,” he said.

Bakare-Oki also warned the public against the perilous practice of scooping fuel from accident sites.

“Such conduct is extremely dangerous and puts lives at serious risk,” he added.

LASTMA reaffirmed its commitment to road safety and urged residents and road users to remain vigilant, particularly during the festive season when traffic density increases.

40 deaths recorded in Niger's tanker explosion

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no less than 40 people have reportedly died after a fuel tanker exploded along the Essa axis on Agaie–Bida Road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday, October 21. The incident resulted in heavy traffic congestion on the major road.

The incident was confirmed by the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu, who could not ascertain the number of deaths.

However, a statement commiserating with the government and people of Niger state by the Federal Fire Service confirmed that no less than 40 people died in the incident.

