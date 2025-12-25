A little girl started crying after looking into the mirror to see the hair her mother fixed for her to use during Christmas festivities

The funny video was posted on TikTok by the girl's elder sister who said her mother fixed the frontal wig herself instead of going to a salon

Social media users are making funny comments about the hair with some saying it reminded them of their childhood days

Funny reactions trailed the video of a little who wept after taking a look at her Christmas hair.

From the video, netizens could clearly see that the little girl did not like the Christmas hair.

Nigerian girl started crying after seeing hair her mother fixed for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@apretty_19.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @apretty_19, the girl was seen feeling unhappy after looking into the mirror.

According Apretty who is the girl's elder sister, her mother fixed the frontal wig herself instead using a salon.

"Your mum fixed Christmas frontal for your sis.And morning na Christmas oo. The worst of it na say she still Dey tell the poor girl say the hair fine make she no loose am."

Many funny comments followed the short clip as people reacted with emojis and noted it reminded them of their own days as children.

The girl did not like the Christmas hair her mother fixed for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@apretty_19.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother makes Christmas hair for daughter

@lisha dark12 said:

"Ur mummy na dangerous stylist oo."

@Happiness123 said:

"I first think say na beret she wear oo."

@Sweet~Pill said:

"Someone should bring me back , on my way home, I wan lay down laugh."

@caremalval said:

"Hope ur mama don reach police station."

@Iveren said:

"This one is called frontage not frontal."

@Haffy said:

"E come front Abi e no come front."

@Lash product supplier in Delta said:

"Why is she crying."

@Baby said:

"Just use age control do the front well."

@Success cakes and more said:

"Omo I be dy cry say my ex don move on as I see this thing na once I laff."

@LOLO said:

"Tell me where ur mama shop dey make I avoid am."

@Khindy said:

"At least she do hair, some of us no even see all back do!"

@treatsbytee01 said:

"She put fridge join. No be fringe."

@Omekhonos aid:

"Mommy go still tell the pikin say she no Know fashion."

@Mama said:

"Your mama carry the girl for mind before."

@JUILET said:

"When she grew up. She will never forgive your mom."

@big_jehny said:

"A very dangerous stylist from abagana."

@Blessing said:

"The only question I have is “What was the original order."

@TINABERRY said:

"Your mama dy stylist way get plenty style."

Man begs his elder sister for wig

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared the interesting conversation she had with her younger brother who asked her for an unusual gift.

According to the lady, her younger brother sent her a message on Whatsapp requesting that she give him her wig.

The young man said if he gets the wig, he was going to give it to his girlfriend, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng