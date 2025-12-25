A Nigerian lady said her aunt, who lives in Turkey, sent her some Christmas clothes, but netizens are reacting after she wore one of them

According to the lady, her aunt assured her that the Christmas clothe was perfect, but they appeared to be bigger than her in size

However, some social media users who saw the video told the lady to be appreciative of her aunt, who thought to send her something from abroad

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after sharing a video to show off the dress her aunt sent to her from abroad.

According to the lady who shared the video on TikTok, her aunt lives in Turkey but she graciously remembered to send her clothes.

Nigerian lady displays clothes she received from her aunt who lives abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@being.sharonn.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady, @being.sharonn suggested that one of the skirts she got was bigger than her in size.

When she wore the skirts, many social media users could not help but laugh in the comment section.

Sharon said:

"You tried out the Christmas clothes your aunt said she bought for you from Turkey. In her voice "Sharon I bought you a very segzy skirt and small shirt to wear Omo you’d love it."

Nigerian lady wears Christmas clothes she got from her aunt. Photo credit: TikTok/@being.sharonn.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off her Christmas clothes

@Lysa said:

"Omo it's beautiful na, just get tank tops or basic tops, that matches the colour and you're good to go."

@Do it all Nana said:

"Some clothes look better when styled , not just worn . This is one for them, requires accessorizing."

@That.Luxury.Vendor said:

"Wear platform heels with wig the cloth is nice."

@jeccy said:

"Hear me out. white tank top nice face cap,bangles accessories,bold earrings, wristwatch,nails done,small heels,nice handbag, you are good to go."

@Everything_by_Mide said:

"The cloth na nice cloth, especially the skirt, style it well ejeh, e go bang for basic tops or tank top, use your bangles, wristwatch, earrings, do like baddie for snap, nobody reach you ooo."

@Christiana Chinye879 said:

"The skirt is very beautiful na, I made my own and styled it like this."

@Melvi | Data Analyst said:

"Bring that skirt if you no want abeg. You know how much e be. Bringggg am comeeee."

@queendaline45 said:

"The funny thing be say, you no sabi say the cloth reach 35k to 70k depending on where u buy from."

@Carolina dobra said:

"Their size over there is not same as ours,,, I have two cousins, same age as me buh she can't get same clothes cod they're so big you often wonder if we're age mates."

Man who travelled to Asaba for Christmas shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said he travelled to Asaba, the capital of Delta state where he would spend the Christmas holiday.

However, when he landed at the Asaba Airport, he decided to take a taxi for a short ride to his hotel room close to the airport.

He was shocked when the taxi driver charged him N30,000, which he vehemently refused to pay, and instead chose to walk.

Source: Legit.ng