Singer and one half of defunct Psquare group, Paul Okoye, is currently in the US and he paid a visit to his family

The singer’s wife, Anita, took to her page with a heartwarming video showing the moment he was reunited with his children

Fans, colleagues of the celebrity couple flooded Anita’s comment section with different reactions

Former Psqaure singer, Paul Okoye aka King Rudy, has melted hearts in the online community after he was spotted in a video posted by his wife, Anita.

The music star is currently in the US and he made sure to pay a visit to his family members.

However, Paul also had a plan to pull a surprise on his children as he showed up at their school unannounced.

Paul Okoye's kids happy as he surprises them abroad. Photo: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

A part of the video showed the moment Paul showed up at his eldest son’s school and they both hugged each other inside the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a different portion of the clip, Paul paid a visit to the school of his younger kids and the little ones couldn’t help but scream and run towards their daddy after he stepped out of the car.

An equally excited Paul embraced his children as the eldest recorded the touching moment on camera.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues gush

The video which comes amid divorce rumours between Paul and Anita stirred sweet reactions from colleagues and other members of the online community.

Read some of their comments below:

chisomeze44 said:

"Anita plz thank you, God bless and keep this peace."

theonlychigul said:

"Awwwwww......too cute."

saintgysko said:

"Ohh my God. I can't express how happy I am to watch dis... Best clip of d year."

adunni_olanma_bosslady said:

"Aaaaawww they are soooo happy ❤️❤️ sooo cute."

cutiequeenbae said:

"God I love them,pls I love seeing you two together."

tonniedebz said:

"I love you both together pls don’t separate ."

Anita bags new opportunity with US mayoral candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita, shared some career updates with her followers on social media amid rumours of her split from the singer.

Anita announced that she has bagged a new opportunity with US mayoral candidate, Kassim Reed, and shared photos on her page.

The comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from followers and industry colleagues.

Source: Legit