Christmas is being celebrated by many Christians across the world on December 25 of every year to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ

In many countries, December 25 is observed as a public holiday for Christians to celebrate with families and friends

However, some African countries don't celebrate Christmas or observe it as a public holiday for one reason or another

Lagos, Nigeria - While many countries around the world, including in Africa, celebrate Christmas, some countries don’t join in the celebration.

Christmas Day – December 25- is set aside by Christians globally in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Morocco, Libya, and others make the list of African countries that don’t celebrate Christmas. Photo credit: Virgo73 via Getty Images

No fewer than six countries on the African continent do not observe Christmas as a public holiday for one reason or another.

As reported by Business Insider Africa, Algeria, Libya, Somalia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, and Morocco fall into this category of no Christmas celebration.

It is gathered that there are small Christian communities, and celebrations are typically private, low-key, or geared toward tourists rather than national observances.

African countries that don’t celebrate Christmas

Algeria

Christmas is not publicly celebrated, and December 25 is a normal working day in the North African country.

It is gathered that some shops sell decorations for expats and tourists during the Christmas season.

Algeria has 0-1% estimated Christian population

Libya

This is another North African country where Christmas is observed privately by small Christian communities.

In Libya, public celebrations of Christmas are rare and can be unsafe in some areas.

The country currently has an estimated 2.7% Christian population.

Somalia

Christmas celebrations are banned in the overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim country.

The Somalian government views non‑Muslim religious traditions as incompatible with Islamic law.

There is no presence of Christianity in the country, with 0% estimated Christian population.

Mauritania

This is another country with 0% 0% estimated Christian population.

Christmas is ignored nationally, with December 25 having no significance across the country.

Guinea-Bissau

Christmas is celebrated quietly by Christian families in Guinea-Bissau.

The West African country has an estimated 10% Christian population, but Christmas is not a public holiday.

Christmas is often celebrated with traditional meals like bacalao and modest gift exchanges.

Morocco

The last North African country on the list of African countries that don’t celebrate Christmas is Morocco.

Christmas is not a public holiday, but major cities and tourist centres are marked during the season with decorations, special meals, and church services for Christians.

The estimated Christian population in Morocco is 1%.

