Wizkid' Essence is unarguably the song of the year both home and abroad since the remix with Justin Bieber came out

Ever since the remix, the song has moved on to break different records on the international scene

Wizkid and Justin Bieber recently performed Essence to a huge crowd for the first time at Jay Z's MadeInAmerica Concert in the United States

When Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid announced that a remix of his hit single, Essence, off the Made in Lagos album, with Justin Bieber will drop, it took all by surprise.

Little did everyone know that the remix will move on to break records on the international scene with different celebrities vibing to it.

Wizkid and Justin Bieber entertain massive crowd on stage Photo credit: @wizkidnews

The massive crowd at Jay Z's MadeInAmerica concert in Phladelphia, United States had the privilege of watching Wizkid and Justin Bieber perform Essence remix together for the first time.

Fans went wild with excitement as Bieber sang his part passionately before Wizkid came on the stage.

The superstars also shared a hug at the end of the electrifying performance.

Watch clips from the event below:

Reactions

The fact that Bieber jumped on Essence is a big deal for Nigerians, and the concert as expected generated reactions.

Read some of the comments gathered online below:

poco_lee:

"Greatness."

citie_rock:

"One of the biggest song in the world rn."

casser_jnr:

"Justin Bieber you have blownnnnnn."

iamwillowy:

"JB really loves that song from his body and soul, he didn't jump on that rec only."

_____omotolani:

"Wizkid is no longer a Nigerian artiste. He is an international artiste. He is in that space now."

officialabiolachase:

"Wizkid no be anybody’s mate."

nuttyfreakies:

"The very truth is that Bieber is madly in love with the song from day one. If this song no carry Grammy then we will know that ojoro dey am. A very classic song."

Source: Legit