Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has lauded the African Human and Peoples' Rights Court

Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria affirmed the court's protection of human rights across the continent

The VP is a well-respected legal practitioner in the country before his ascension as Nigeria's number two citizen

Arusha - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has stated that Africa Union member-states need more sensitization on the role of the African court on human and peoples rights.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, Osinbajo's spokesman, noted that the vice president made the comment during a meeting on Friday, September 3 with judges of the court led by the president, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, at the Arusha office of the AU judicial agency.

Osinbajo with the officials of the court during his visit. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He was quoted as saying:

“One of the critical issues is more sensitization among Member-States of the African Union. I think that more countries would be more willing (to identify as required with the court). I think that governments just require more assurance especially on the issue of complementarity.”

Expressing his strong faith in the work of the court, the vice president averred:

“I believe very strongly in the International and Regional Court system, especially with respect to the protection of human rights.”

While noting the challenges faced by the court, Professor Osinbajo said:

“There will always be tensions and challenges because states will always be mindful of their sovereignty.”

Professor Osinbajo commended the achievements of the court in spite of many challenges, saying:

“I really must commend you for the work you are doing, and landmark rulings of the court.

“Many have followed your work , especially when cases are about protection of the rights of women and freedom of information and I think there is consensus that the court’s handling of these cases has generally pointed in the right direction.”

He then observed that international and regional courts of justice and their rulings will also become increasingly important in the years to come as consensus grows around the fundamental importance of the protection of individual and collective rights.

Source: Legit