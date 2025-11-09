Governor Abdullahi Sule says America’s interest in Nigeria is not religious but purely strategic and self-serving

The Nasarawa leader urges Nigerians to reject divisive politics that exploit religion for electoral advantage

Sule hails Nasarawa’s interfaith harmony, describing tolerance between Christians and Muslims as the foundation of the state’s peace

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that America’s threat of invasion has nothing to do with religion or any alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

He stated that the United States only acts to protect its own national interest and not out of concern for any particular faith group.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The governor made the remark during the opening ceremony of the 30th National Choral Convention organised by the Non-Denominational Christian Choir Association of Nigeria in Lafia.

He was reacting to recent comments credited to American President Donald Trump on a possible military intervention in Nigeria.

America acts only on self-interest

Governor Sule, who said he had lived, studied, and worked in the United States, maintained that his experience gave him a clear understanding of the American mindset.

According to him, the country’s actions are always guided by self-interest rather than religious or humanitarian motives.

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, exchanging greetings with Christian leaders during the choral convention. Photo: Abdullahi Sule/FB

Source: Facebook

“I lived in America. I went to school in America. I worked in America. I know what America is. I know the challenges of faith. America is only interested in American interest. Whenever there is an American interest that is being challenged, America will react,” he said.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s approach to handling the matter through diplomatic channels was the right decision, as any confrontation could lead to severe consequences for the nation.

He drew parallels with the war between Russia and Ukraine, noting the human and material losses caused by military conflicts.

Politicians using religion for selfish interests

Governor Sule also condemned the use of religion as a political tool in Nigeria. He said that most political actors only invoke religion during election periods to divide citizens and manipulate voters for personal gain.

“It is only when we are interested in election that is when we introduce religion. Don’t be misled. Leave politicians alone. When they are sharing money, they don’t discuss religion. When they are sharing other things, they don’t discuss religion. They only discuss religion when they want votes,” he said.

He explained that his administration had made deliberate efforts to keep Nasarawa State free from religious divisions and would continue to promote inclusivity and harmony.

The governor commended the Christian Association of Nigeria for choosing Nasarawa as host of the convention, saying it reflected the state’s culture of peace and tolerance.

He noted that the unity between Muslims and Christians in the state had been instrumental in maintaining stability.

“Indeed, in Nasarawa State, we are peaceful because we are accommodating. We are peaceful because we love each other. It is not only the Muslims that have been tolerant. The Christians in Nasarawa State have also been tolerant,” he added.

Governor Sule said leadership in a diverse state requires fairness to all groups. “If you want to be the governor of Nasarawa State, for a state so mixed, you must be the governor of the Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhist, and everybody,” he said.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng