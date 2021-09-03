The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has restated his resolve to end insecurity in the country

FCT, Abuja - Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has said he took over the reins of the force at a very difficult time.

Daily Trust reports that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Baba during the height of the insurrection of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in April.

Legit.ng gathered that the militants had broken loose at the time burning down police stations and setting prisoners free.

Speaking when he visited Governor Bello Masari of Katsina, Baba highlighted some of the challenges the force is confronting.

According to him, 20,000 new policemen would soon be recruited to boost the capacity of the force.

He said:

“I came in as IGP at a very difficult time. When I came in, it was in the South East and South-South that there were series of killings including the killing of security personnel and our places of work destroyed.

While the south-south and southeast are stabilising, the situation in the northcentral and the northwest is getting worse. We will recruit from every local government in the country. It is the directive of the president that we should recruit 10,000 for 2020 and another 10,000 for 2021."

Earlier in his message, Masari said his government was making efforts to recruit more vigilantes to strengthen security architecture in the state.

The governor said the police do not have the adequate number of personnel and equipment to effectively secure the state, adding that the vigilante would be recruited in all the 34 local government areas of the state.

Masari said:

“From my assessment of policemen in the local government areas, I don’t think we have up to 3,000 policemen in the entire state.”

