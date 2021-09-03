Katerina Rozmajzl’s biography: age, height, measurements, family

Katerina Rozmajzl is a charismatic and talented model who has had a mind-blowing career. She has a lot of loyal followers on social media and various plans for the future. Who is this celebrity, and what is she currently up to?

Kat's selfie. Photo: @katerinarozmajzl

Source: Instagram

Many know Katerina Rozmajzl as a beauty queen, but she is also a model, an online personality, and an actress. Her career has been truly inspiring, and right now, she is actively promoting multiple brands on her Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name: Katerina Rose Rozmajzl

Katerina Rose Rozmajzl Nickname: Kat

Kat Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 9, 1997

September 9, 1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Stuart, Florida, United States

Stuart, Florida, United States Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality: Czech-American

Czech-American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Measurements in feet: 36-24-36

36-24-36 Measurements in centimetres: 91-60-91

91-60-91 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents: Ken and Leanne Rozmajzl

Ken and Leanne Rozmajzl Sisters: Alexi, Marianna, Victoria, Ella, and Emma

Alexi, Marianna, Victoria, Ella, and Emma Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Czarek Czworkowski

Czarek Czworkowski Occupation: Model, social media personality

Model, social media personality Instagram: @katerinarozmajzl

@katerinarozmajzl TikTok: @katerina.rozmajzl

Katerina Rozmajzl's biography

This Czech-American beauty pageant contestant and online celebrity is mostly known for her title of Miss Georgia USA 2019. Aside from that, she is also prominent for being a Kiva.org ambassador.

Katerina Rozmajzl's family

The star was born in Stuart, Florida, in a large family. Katerina Rozmajzl's parents are called Ken and Leanne. She has a family in the Czech Republic and often goes to Prague to visit them.

Additionally, this celebrity has multiple siblings, all of whom are girls. She is the oldest child in the family.

Katerina Rozmajzl's sisters' names are Alexi, Marianna, Victoria, Ella and Emma; the last two are twins.

Katerina Rozmajzl's age

How old is Katerina Rozmajzl? The talented young lady was born on September 9, 1997. She is 24 years old as of 2021.

A selfie shot of Katerina. Photo: @katerinarozmajzl

Source: Instagram

Early life and career

Growing up, this girl showed tremendous interest in modelling, makeup, and fashion. Therefore, she made a decision to work as a fashion model and enter beauty pageants.

She started her pageant career as a participant of Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2014. She did not qualify for the contest at the time, but she tried again in 2016 and made the semifinals.

Eventually, she became the 4th finalist of Miss Georgia USA 2018. She finally achieved her well-deserved victory in 2019, becoming Miss Georgia USA of that year.

Her popularity after the contest brought her thousands of followers on Instagram. She also developed her YouTube channel and appeared on the cover of various magazines related to fitness and fashion.

During her modelling career, Kat went to college. After she gained fame, she became a founder of Katerina Cosmetics, her own beauty line. Additionally, she is an ambassador for multiple companies.

Plastic surgery

Although some people believe Katerina Rozmajzl's before and after looks are drastically different and claim she might have done plastic surgery, there is no information on it.

Katerina Rozmajzl's height and weight

How tall is Katerina Rozmajzl?

Katerina taking a selfie. Photo: @katerinarozmajzl

Source: Instagram

The oldest Rozmajzl sister is a rather tall young woman, as she stands on 5 feet 11 inches, which translates to 1 m 80 cm.

She also weighs approximately 132 lbs or 60 kg.

Katerina Rozmajzl's measurements

Additionally, Kat has a slim figure - the model's measurements are 36-24-36 in inches or 91-60-91 in centimetres.

Katerina Rozmajzl's net worth

Although there is no reliable information on her assets, this beautiful model's net worth is estimated to be $700,000, according to StarkTimes.

Personal life

According to her Instagram, she is happily in love with her boyfriend, Czarek Czworkowski. She often posts pictures with him and makes touching posts about their relationship.

Katerina Rozmajzl's life is lavish and glamorous. This model has put a lot of hard work into everything she does.

READ ALSO: Sveta Bilyalova’s biography: what is known about the Russian model?

Legit.ng recently reported about the Russian model Sveta Bilyalova. This woman is famous for regularly posting on her Instagram page and attracting a considerable fanbase.

She has also worked with some famous superstars, such as The Weeknd and Future. Who is this model, and how did she rise to fame?

Source: Legit Newspaper