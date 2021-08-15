Lorinska Merrington’s biography: age, height, net worth, husband

Lorinska Merrington is an Australian-born model, entrepreneur, and media personality. She is famous for her appearance in Yummy Mummies, a docuseries that has been airing on Netflix since 2017. So, what has her journey to success been like? Read on to find out.

Lorinska Merrington arrives at AAMI Victoria Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 02, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone

Source: Getty Images

Lorinska has worked as a model since she was 14 years old. She has represented her home country Australia in the Miss Universe competitions and has worked with Chadwick Models.

Profile summary

Full name: Lorinska Merrington

Lorinska Merrington Gender: Female

Female Lorinska Merrington's birthday: 1st of August, 1985

1st of August, 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2021)

36 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8

5'8 Height in centimetres: 173

173 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Andrew

Andrew Children: 2

2 University: Curtin University

Curtin University Profession: Model, television personality, entrepreneur

Model, television personality, entrepreneur Net worth: $200 thousand

$200 thousand Instagram: @lorinska

How old is Lorinska Merrington?

Lorinska Merrington arrives ahead of the LM Bambini Launch on August 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone

Source: Getty Images

The talented model was born on the 1st of August, 1985. Lorinska Merrington's age is currently 36 years old. Her star sign is Leo.

What nationality is Lorinska Merrington?

She was born in Melbourne, Australia.

Education

She attended Curtin University and has a Bachelor of Education – Primary School degree.

Career

Lorinska wears many hats. She is a model, television personality and entrepreneur. She is mainly known for appearing in the reality series Yummy Mummies.

In 2020, she became the official brand ambassador for the respected childhood nutrition brand, Biostime.

Who did Lorinska model for?

Lorinska Merrington modelled for Chadwick Models, a renowned Australian modelling agency and since 2017, she has been modelling for Silhouette Models. Her modeling career begun after completing high school when she travelled overseas.

She discovered that her real calling was to become a TV presenter through her travels since she spent time backstage at fashion shows. She worked for several television stations, including TV Pro Global and The Australian Traffic Network, according to her LinkedIn.

In addition to that, she has hosted the Spring Racing Carnival and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, has been a judge for Fashion in the Field, and was the face of Asot Racing in Perth.

Royale by Lorinska

The outstanding model is the founder of Royale, an online-based clothing company. On the company's website, Lorinska says that she got the inspiration to start Royale after her mother told her,

"It's an absolute joy to watch them grow up, but oh how quickly the time will pass; how the hours, the days, the weeks and the months would slip through my fingers so fast. That I would suddenly find myself looking at a child instead of a baby; a baby instead of a newborn; and beg time to be a little bit kinder and wait for me to catch up."

Who is Lorinska Merrington's husband?

Andrew Merrington, Lorinska Merrington and their children arrive at Seppelt Wines Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 09, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone

Source: Getty Images

The Australian media personality is married to Andrew Merrington, an Australian rules footballer. He played for Carlton Football Club at the AFL.

Lorinska Merrington's children are Florence Jane and Lady Penelope.

How tall is Lorinska Merrington?

Lorinska Merrington's height is 5 feet and 8 inches, which is about 173 centimetres. Her hair and eye colours are blonde and blue, respectively.

Lorinska Merrington's net worth

Merrington has amassed massive fortune from her long time career. She currently has a net worth of $200,000.

Hobbies

She loves surfing, horse riding, Pilates, shopping, interior decorating, long lunches, girls weekends, and watching sports.

Controversies

The Australian model was caught in a crossfire with Rebecca Judd after Rebecca allegedly donated clothing from her brand to the Salvation Army. A post made by an Instagram account, Celeb Spellcheck, claimed that part of the loungewear set was found at a Melbourne charity shop two days after Judd had posted while wearing identical items.

The Yummy Mummies star explained that she had sent out the items to several influencers as a part of her launching campaign. She also expressed her disappointment in Rudd. The two, however, seemed to bury the hatchet after Lorinska left a friendly message on Rebecca's post.

Lorinska Merrington is the epitome of the modern hardworking and successful woman. She continues to be an inspiration to all upcoming models, entrepreneurs and TV presenters worldwide.

READ ALSO: Jamie Hector’s biography: age, height, scar, wife, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on Jamie Hector's biography. He is an actor from the United States best known for his roles as Marlo Stanfield on HBO's The Wire and Detective Jerry Edgar on Amazon's Bosch.

He has also provided voice work for many video games and animated films.

Source: Legit.ng