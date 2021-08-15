Lorinska Merrington’s biography: age, height, net worth, husband
Lorinska Merrington is an Australian-born model, entrepreneur, and media personality. She is famous for her appearance in Yummy Mummies, a docuseries that has been airing on Netflix since 2017. So, what has her journey to success been like? Read on to find out.
Lorinska has worked as a model since she was 14 years old. She has represented her home country Australia in the Miss Universe competitions and has worked with Chadwick Models.
Profile summary
- Full name: Lorinska Merrington
- Gender: Female
- Lorinska Merrington's birthday: 1st of August, 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Andrew
- Children: 2
- University: Curtin University
- Profession: Model, television personality, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $200 thousand
- Instagram: @lorinska
How old is Lorinska Merrington?
The talented model was born on the 1st of August, 1985. Lorinska Merrington's age is currently 36 years old. Her star sign is Leo.
What nationality is Lorinska Merrington?
She was born in Melbourne, Australia.
Education
She attended Curtin University and has a Bachelor of Education – Primary School degree.
Career
Lorinska wears many hats. She is a model, television personality and entrepreneur. She is mainly known for appearing in the reality series Yummy Mummies.
In 2020, she became the official brand ambassador for the respected childhood nutrition brand, Biostime.
Who did Lorinska model for?
Lorinska Merrington modelled for Chadwick Models, a renowned Australian modelling agency and since 2017, she has been modelling for Silhouette Models. Her modeling career begun after completing high school when she travelled overseas.
She discovered that her real calling was to become a TV presenter through her travels since she spent time backstage at fashion shows. She worked for several television stations, including TV Pro Global and The Australian Traffic Network, according to her LinkedIn.
In addition to that, she has hosted the Spring Racing Carnival and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, has been a judge for Fashion in the Field, and was the face of Asot Racing in Perth.
Royale by Lorinska
The outstanding model is the founder of Royale, an online-based clothing company. On the company's website, Lorinska says that she got the inspiration to start Royale after her mother told her,
"It's an absolute joy to watch them grow up, but oh how quickly the time will pass; how the hours, the days, the weeks and the months would slip through my fingers so fast. That I would suddenly find myself looking at a child instead of a baby; a baby instead of a newborn; and beg time to be a little bit kinder and wait for me to catch up."
Who is Lorinska Merrington's husband?
The Australian media personality is married to Andrew Merrington, an Australian rules footballer. He played for Carlton Football Club at the AFL.
Lorinska Merrington's children are Florence Jane and Lady Penelope.
How tall is Lorinska Merrington?
Lorinska Merrington's height is 5 feet and 8 inches, which is about 173 centimetres. Her hair and eye colours are blonde and blue, respectively.
Lorinska Merrington's net worth
Merrington has amassed massive fortune from her long time career. She currently has a net worth of $200,000.
Hobbies
She loves surfing, horse riding, Pilates, shopping, interior decorating, long lunches, girls weekends, and watching sports.
Controversies
The Australian model was caught in a crossfire with Rebecca Judd after Rebecca allegedly donated clothing from her brand to the Salvation Army. A post made by an Instagram account, Celeb Spellcheck, claimed that part of the loungewear set was found at a Melbourne charity shop two days after Judd had posted while wearing identical items.
The Yummy Mummies star explained that she had sent out the items to several influencers as a part of her launching campaign. She also expressed her disappointment in Rudd. The two, however, seemed to bury the hatchet after Lorinska left a friendly message on Rebecca's post.
Lorinska Merrington is the epitome of the modern hardworking and successful woman. She continues to be an inspiration to all upcoming models, entrepreneurs and TV presenters worldwide.
