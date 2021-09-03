Governor Aminu Masari has debunked claims that his earlier remark on the inability of the police to protect Katsina meant low rating of IGP Usman Baba Alkali

The governor, whose state has been under intense fire from bandits and insurgents made this known on Thursday, September 2

Masari revealed that he will recruit more vigilantes to strengthen security architecture in the northern state

Katsina - The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday, September 3, debunked reports that he passed a vote of no confidence on Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali.

Masari made this disclaimer in Katsina through his media aide, Alhaji Abdu Labaran, after it went viral online that he claimed the contrary.

Labaran said the governor was stunned to find out that he was completely misquoted by the media when there was no such report from the state government.

His words:

“I believe most of you were around during the IGP’s visit, you can bear witness that there was no such statement by the governor.

“In our investigation, we have come to understand that the Correspondent of the medium in the State did not send such a story to them.

“To our greatest surprise, the medium on Friday published the story with a leading headline that “Masari passes vote of no confidence on the IGP.”

Masari had earlier claimed that the Nigerian policemen are not enough to arrest the security situation in the state, The Sun reports.

Masari made the disclosure when he received Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Thursday, September 2, at the Government House.

Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari says Nigeria Police cannot adequately police the state. Photo credit: Bello Masari.

According to the governor, the police lack adequate number of personnel to effectively police Katsina state with a population of about eight million people.

In another report by The Eagle Online, Masari went on to question how many arms and ammunition the police has when it comes to modern equipment for combating criminality.

Masari, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, said he will recruit more vigilantes to strengthen security architecture in the state. The vigilantes would be posted to strategic places to help the police and other security agencies.

Insecurity: IGP Baba reveals how he became police boss at a very difficult time

Earlier, the IGP said he took over the reins of the force at a very difficult time. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Baba during the height of the insurrection of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in April.

Speaking when he visited Governor Masari, Baba highlighted some of the challenges the force is confronting.

According to him, 20,000 new policemen would soon be recruited to boost the capacity of the force.

Katsina announces ban on inter-state transportation of cattle

Meanwhile, the transportation of cattle from Katsina to other states in Nigeria was on Tuesday, August 31, banned by the state government.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abdu Labaran, the spokesperson for Katsina state government.

According to Labaran, the ban which is part of efforts to improve security in the state also prohibits trucks/lorries carrying firewood from the bush and the sale of animals in fourteen local government areas.

