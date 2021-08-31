The Katsina State Government on Tuesday said it has banned the transportation of cattle from the state to any other state in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by state government spokesperson, Abdu Labaran.

The ban is part of efforts to improve security in the state and is backed by the Security Challenges (Containment) Order signed into law by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The order also bans trucks/lorries carrying firewood from the bush and the sale of animals at the markets of Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’aduwa, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure , Dutsinma and Kaita Local Government Areas.

The order prohibited the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Charanchi market, carrying three persons on motorcycles and carrying more than three passengers on a tricycle.

“In addition, the Security Challenges (Containment) Order also imposed the (total) closure of Jibia-Gurbi Baure road to all motorists, with travellers playing the road to use the alternative Funtua road until further notice, and (the closure of) Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, who are similarly advised to go through Funtua,” the statement added.

“However, private non-commercial vehicles may ply the road if they do wish.

“Furthermore, the Order also limits the sale of fuel of NOT more than N5,000.00 to motorists to ONLY 2 designated filling stations in Jibia,Batsari, Safana,Danmusa, zaka kara, Faskari, Sabha, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas, even as it reinforces the prohibition of the sale of petrol in Jerrycans at filling stations.

“Still, the Order has reinforced the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00am to 6.00am in the state capital 6.00pm to 6.00 am in the Front Line Local Government Areas.

“The Order however, permits identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and journalists) to use tricycles and motorcycles BEYOND the banned periods.”

Rising insecurity: Northwest governors deploy vigilantes in communities

Earlier, the governors from the North-west zone and their Niger State counterpart have together endorsed the deployment of trained vigilantes in their respective states.

This recent development was aimed at improving the presence of security personnel in rural communities.

Governor Masari made this announcement through the Director-General, Media, to the Katsina State Governor, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, while addressing the participants at the 14th special training session, held at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.

Katsina receives N6.2 billion From Nigerian government for cattle ranching

Maenwhile, the federal government has fulfilled its promise and has paid the sum of N6.25 billion to Katsina state for ranch development projects.

The good news was delivered by the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari. The ranch project is intended to check clashes between farmers and herders.

The governor disclosed this while delivering a lecture on governance, security and sustainable development in Africa, at the National Institute of Security Studies, in Abuja, on Monday, August 23.

Source: Legit