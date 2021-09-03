2baba's wife, Annie Idibia took social media by surprise when she called him out and accused him of staying in the same house with his baby mama

The outburst has sparked different reactions on social media with some celebrities bashing her for bringing her family issues online

Popular singer, Harrysong also took to his Instagram story channel to criticise Annie, and according to him men shouldn't marry a woman without discretion

2baba's wife, Annie has got social media buzzing with reactions and comments after she accused him of staying in the same house as his baby mama.

In series of posts shared on Instagram, Annie claimed the singer’s baby mamas always used his kids as an excuse for ‘all sorts of rubbish’.

Harrysong drops his two cents

Just like many others, singer, Harrysong, has taken to his Instagram account with a post bashing Annie for bringing the family business to social media.

According to the singer, if a young man wants to live long and have peace in his home, he should not marry a woman who uses social media heavily without discretion.

He also noted that such women post anything online because it becomes content that attracts brands to her.

See post below:

Nigerians react

miramago:

"Do not blame a victim on how she hurts!!!! BLAME THE VILLAIN for causing them pain. SIMPLE!!"

officialcorazon1:

"Do not mock a pain you haven't endured."

sauceprince1:

"I understand people react to issues differently, but bringing it to SOCIAL MEDIA? C’mon. Lotta people are looking up to y’all."

isthatlarisa:

"Why the hell does everyone have so much to say about Annie speaking out, but when 2Baba was dropping legions of children, nobody came online to say “don’t marry a man who spreads his seeds everywhere.”

