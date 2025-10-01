Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's administration is expected to declare public holidays in the last three months of 2025

The federal government had earlier declared October 1 as a public holiday in commemoration of Independence Day

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, told Legit.ng that the period was a time to reflect on Nigeria's current union

Nigerians have entered the last three months of the year 2025: October, November and December. In the last month, the federal government is expected to declare some public holidays.

Many Nigerian workers look forward to holidays as the opportunity to take some relief, not only from work, but from some busy roads and transport, particularly those living in Lagos.

The federal government, under President Bola Tinubu, will declare public holidays in October, November and December 2025. Photo credit: @officialABAT

These public holidays are often declared to celebrate a national day or festival, which can be religious according to Christian, Muslim and traditional beliefs.

These dates are often declared to celebrate Nigerians' diversity and unity.

While Nigerians have had several public holidays between January and September 2025, there are more work-free days expected in the last three months of October, November, and December.

FG declares October 1 as public holiday

In the month of October, the federal government declared the first day of the month as a public holiday in commemoration of the country's 65th Independence Day anniversary.

Nigeria gained its independence from its British colonial masters on October 1, 1960. Since then, this date has been marked by a celebration of freedom and reflection for the country and its people.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the 2025 Independence Day celebration, Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, said this was another opportunity for the people to reflect on the union of different tribes and religions called Nigeria.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to reflect on this union, this federation, and to ask ourselves whether we are a nation in the true sense of nationhood. I think this polarity is widening, while some people might downplay and ignore it as something that only happens or that is happening only on social media, I think the ripple effect is much stronger. It's affecting the psyche of young Nigerians."

Public holidays in Nigeria in late 2025

Aside from October 1, Nigerians are expected to have more public holidays at the end of the year: December 25 and 26, which commemorate the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the sharing of gifts among friends and neighbours.

Although the December holidays are for Christians, Nigerians across religions look forward to these holidays, and they look forward to them as a period of meeting and spending time with immediate and extended families.

At the same time, the government is also expected to declare January 1, 2026, as a public holiday for Nigerians to welcome themselves into the New Year, and plan for the upcoming season.

