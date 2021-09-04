A media aide to the governor of Bayelsa state Bodmas P. Kemepadei has reacted to the Idibia family hullabaloo

Bodmas advised Tuface Idibia to take his baby mama Pero as his second wife stressing that no man will marry her with three children from another person

Bodmas also stated that Annie should take a chill pill and be accommodating in accepting a new mate

Bodmas P. Kemepadei, a media aide to the governor of Bayelsa state, has reacted to the crisis rocking the Idibia family.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 3, Bodmas recommended that Tuface ends the controversies and suspicion from Annie by taking Pero as a second wife.

He advised Annie to open her heart and accept a mate Photo Credit: @annieidibia1, @peroisayemi_, Facebook/Bodmas P. Kemepadei

Source: Instagram

According to Bodmas, Tuface committed a 'miscarriage of justice' by not marrying the woman who gave him his heir, first daughter and third child.

More reasons why Pero should be a second wife

He added that Pero deserved to be a wife and not baby mama by African customs and traditions as she committed no crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Plus, no man would be willing to take as wife a lady who already has three kids with someone else.

He went on to call on Annie to be understanding and be open to receive a new mate into the family.

Nigerians react to his advise

Charity Tamarateina Kaku commented:

"Your view isn't bad at all. I am also in support of this."

Timiblack Ezekiel Benaebi said:

"Who won marry after 3na... make Annie calm down ooo.. she is her mate."

Emmanuel Daniel wrote:

"2face can't shame the devil that silent night he spent under the same roof with his baby mama."

Sasime Dickson remarked:

"Supported, there is no harm to it , considering the children involved upto three.if is just one ,at least someone else can still go in ,but three is something else."

Tuface's younger brother accuses Annie's mother of doing 'juju'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tuface's younger brother had accused Annie's mother of doing 'juju.'

In a series of now deleted posts on Instagram, Charles noted that perhaps the time was finally right to call out Annie and bring her evil acts to light.

Also on his Instagram page, Charles penned down a lengthy note where he leveled series of accusations against Annie and claimed that 2baba was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

According to Charles, their Idibia family has always been a peaceful one but it was starting to seem like a flaw because Annie wanted to take them for fools.

Source: Legit.ng