The younger brother of Nigerian singer 2baba Charly Idibia has replied Annie Idibia's outburst on social media a second time

Charly in his first response had lamented that 2baba was dying slowly to which Annie slammed him for

In a recent release on his Instagram handle, Charly alleged Annie stabs 2baba in the chest while he sleeps amongst other claims

Charly Idibia - 2baba's younger brother - has stated that Annie Idibia cannot be demanding respect from him when she has none for anyone in the Idibia family.

Charly made this statement in a recent release made today on his Instagram handle about the crisis rocking their family.

2baba's younger brother opens new can of worms against Annie Photo Credit: @annieidibia1, @charlyidibia

Source: Instagram

Charly in the lengthy post stated that though he holds Annie in high esteem, the same cannot be said of her towards him.

He went on to highlight some of the wrongs Annie committed that include her pouring food on 2baba at Charly's own wedding and publicly humiliating him at the slightest opportunity.

He slammed her for complaining that 2baba had 7 kids stressing that Annie 'filled her household with 4 maids, 2 personal assistants, a live-in mum, a live-in cousin and a brother at the annex.'

He further advised Annie to have a rethink of her actions stating that life is bigger than who has money and who doesn't.

Mixed reactions trail his new revelations

@superpee_ng said:

"Nothing will happen to Legend Insha Allah. Charley na man you be."

@maltidajames wrote:

"A brother speaks for his brother when silence becomes an option indeed you are a brother "

@patience_ogbole commented:

"Yes you have TRIED, let people believe what ever they like, the TRUTH always speaks volume."

@krizblac stated:

"Well said buddy anybody wai know the Idibia family knows how peaceful and loving you guys are, all is pray for is peace✌"

Annie Idibia slams 2baba's brother, accuses him of laziness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Idibia had slammed 2baba's younger brother accusing him of being lazy.

According to the mother of two, 2baba’s family members haven’t realised that the music star is tired. She added that every one of them was trying to milk him dry.

Annie noted that Charles had the audacity to insult her and her mother despite living under her roof. She added that 2baba has seven children but his family members wanted to milk him dry.

The actress concluded her comment by adding that if protecting the lives of her husband and children makes her evil, then she doesn’t mind being called that.

